Giannis Antetokounmpo is undeniably the most important asset of the Milwaukee Bucks and that will continue to be the case in the coming years. His current contract with the Bucks will not expire until at least the end of the 2025-26 NBA season when he has a player option to think about, but there's also the possibility that Milwaukee will extend him another contract extension offer the soonest time possible, which would be in September of this year.

Asked about his thoughts on how he would go forward with a Giannis Antetokounmpo extension deal potentially on the horizon, Bucks general manager Jon Horst understandably did not have a concrete answer to that.

Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic:

“I mean, that’s our job. He is the most incredible human, superstar, teammate, leader, I believe, in all of sports and we’re incredibly blessed to have him. It’s an awesome responsibility to win and compete every year to be in a position to keep him. I think that’s my job and that’s my responsibility and it’s my opportunity and his opportunity and our team’s opportunity. And Griff and (Bucks president) Peter Feigin share in that, as do our owners. I think it’s really cool to have that chance to be able to do that. We’ve been able to do it so far, and we’ll do everything we can to do it again.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo inked a massive five-year max contract extension with the Bucks in 2020 worth $228.2 million. Since then, Antetokounmpo has repaid the Bucks with nothing but excellent play on the court which also resulted in the franchise winning its first NBA title since 1971 in 2021.

Securing the services of Antetokounmpo beyond his current contract will be a main discussion point down the road for the Bucks, who have been the superstar's only home so far in his NBA career.