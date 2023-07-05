NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is about to start, and the Milwaukee Bucks Summer League roster is full of interesting prospects. The team has a wide range of players, from first-round picks like MarJon Beauchamp, former NBA players like Nico Mannion, and a college superstar in Drew Timme. Here are the five must-watch prospects on the 2023 Knicks summer league roster.

MarJon Beauchamp

It’s always nice to see last year’s first-round pick head back to NBA Summer League to improve their game. It’s nicer when they become a star right away and don’t have to, but that’s a rarer case.

MarJon Beauchamp went from high school to G League Ignite, so it was harder for the Bucks to project his talent and potential than with traditional college prospects. Plus, he joined a win-now Bucks team without a lot of time or patience to develop prospects.

Still, he showed potential in flashes this season. In the end, he played in 52 NBA games and averaged 5.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and shot 33.1% from 3-point range.

As the top prospect on the Bucks’ Summer League roster, this is Beauchamp’s chance to look like a man amongst boys and prove to Adrian Griffin that he deserves more time in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Drew Timme

Even the most casual college basketball fan knows the name, Drew Timme. The mustachioed Gonzaga big man dominated the college competition for the last 27 years (or maybe less, don’t fact-check that).

After four years (that seems more accurate) playing for the Zags, Timme became a household name, averaging 21.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists last season. However, the 6-foot-10, 235-pound Timme is an old-school, below-the-rim player who isn’t coveted in the NBA these days.

It’s true. Drew Timme is not “bouncy” or “long” or “twitchy” like so many of the boom-or-bust athletic prospects the NBA loves. What he is, though, is a darn good basketball player. The Bucks made a smart move signing him, and now it’s time for Timme to show that his throw-back game can work in the modern NBA.

Tacko Fall

Just like Drew Timme, you may remember Tacko Fall from college. The 7-foot-6 center from Central Florida had a little more game than most NBA giants and spent three seasons in the NBA. Fall played just 37 games for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers but didn’t make much of an impact.

Last season, Fall played over in China for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers, where he averaged 13.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks per game.

As the NBA changes, so do the opportunities for players like Fall. With more and more traditional centers putting up big numbers (Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, etc.) and the 7-foot-5 Victor Wembanyama coming into the league, maybe there will be an opportunity for a huge —and fairly skilled for his size — player like Tacko Fall.

Nico Mannion

Like Tacko Fall, Nico Mannion has played in the NBA before. He was a second-round pick of the Golden State Warriors and has played 30 NBA games.

What really makes Mannion interesting, though, is his NBA status. He played with Virtus Bologna in Italy for the last two seasons, helping the club win multiple trophies. Then, this offseason, he signed a two-year deal with Saski Baskonia in Spain, and the Warriors gave him a qualifying offer, making him a restricted free agent.

Yet, with all this, he’s playing for the Bucks in NBA Summer League. It doesn’t all totally make sense, but it will be intriguing to watch and see if this son of a former Italian league basketball star can make it in the States.

Craig Randall II

Craig Randall II is one of the most interesting players on the Bucks Summer League roster because he won the G League Most Improved Player Award in 2022.

At 6-foot-4 Randall is a guard who knows how to put the ball in the basket. He is 27 years old, so his game pretty much is what it is at this point. But his game is scoring, and he should do that in Summer League for the Bucks.

Randall went to Memphis for college before transferring to UT Martin. He went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft but caught on with the Long Island Nets in 2021. There, Randall averaged 26.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game — including back-to-back 40-point games — on his way to the G League MIP award. Those numbers earned him a contract with the Adelaide 36ers in Australia, where he played for one season before returning to the G League.

Last season, with the Iowa Wolves, the scoring guard averaged 21.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 0.7 steals per game. The numbers weren't as good as his first G League campaign, but they still were impressive on the scoring side.

Giannis Antetokounmpo can always use players to take some of the scoring load off of him, and Randall could be that guy someday.