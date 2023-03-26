Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

An emotional Drew Timme reflected on his time as a Gonzaga basketball player on Saturday night. Timme played the final game of his college basketball career when UConn beat Gonzaga 82-54 in the Elite Eight. Even though it wasn’t the ending that he envisioned, the senior couldn’t have been more grateful for the way his four years at Gonzaga played out.

“I’m just so thankful that a program and a place took me for who I was,” Drew Timme told reporters said of Gonzaga. “They didn’t ask me to be anybody but myself.

“Just so appreciative for the program and the people. The fans who just watched me grow up and become the man I am today. I’m forever in debt for Gonzaga. The love I have for everyone that helped me and made this journey so special and so fun. I just don’t think I could ever repay that.”

A four-star recruit out of Richardson, Texas, Timme chose Gonzaga over offers from the likes of Alabama, Arizona, Michigan State and Ohio State. It turned out to be the right decision, considering Timme will go down as one of the greatest Gonzaga basketball players in history.

"I'm just so thankful that a program and a place took me for who I was. They didn't ask me to be anybody but myself… I'll do anything for Gonzaga, I always will. This isn't a goodbye, this is a see you later." Drew Timme reflects on his pic.twitter.com/VdsNfytwEZ… — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 26, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Timme led Gonzaga to three straight Sweet 16 appearances. The Bulldogs were on the doorstep of claiming their first-ever national championship before losing against Baylor in the final game of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Timme averaged 21.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in the 2022-2023 season. The All-American is projected to be a second-round pick in the NBA.

Whenever Timme’s professional basketball career ends, the Bulldogs star intends to help Gonzaga’s pursuit of a national championship.

“I’ll do anything for Gonzaga, I always will,” Timme said. “This isn’t a goodbye, this is a see you later. I always want to be around the program, coach. It’s a special place. It’s a special program. I wouldn’t want to do this with anyone else. I loved it here. “