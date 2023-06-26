In what has turned into one of the greatest spectacles the league puts on every single offseason, NBA Summer League will be returning to Las Vegas, Nevada on July 7 for their 11-day showcase.

From the new rookies entering the league to former draft picks to some veterans looking to prove they still have what it takes, NBA Summer League always displays plenty of talent across the board. There truly is no event like it and there is no better way to kick off the new league year than with the new era entering the league.

You just never know who is going to breakout in Summer League and aside from the top prospects like Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson, there are plenty of talented names who will look to prove that they have what it takes to play in the NBA.

Here is the latest news regarding who will be playing for which team in 2023 NBA Summer League.

Atlanta Hawks

Kobe Bufkin – Michigan [Pick No. 15 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Mouhamed Gueye – Washington State [Pick No. 39 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Jarkel Joiner – N.C. State

Seth Lundy – Penn State [Pick No. 46 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Miles Norris – UC Santa Barbara

Marcio Santos – Franca Basquetebol Clube (Brazil)

David Singleton – UCLA

Donovan Williams – Atlanta Hawks Two-Way Contract [2022 NBA Draft – undrafted]

Boston Celtics

Aleksander Balcerowski – CB Gran Canaria (Spain)

Kamar Baldwin – Maine Celtics (NBA G League)

Justin Bean – Memphis Hustle (NBA G League)

Justin Champagnie – Boston Celtics

JD Davison – Boston Celtics Two-Way Contract [Pick No. 53 in 2022 NBA Draft]

Mychal Mulder – Sioux Falls Skyforce (NBA G League)

Jay Scrubb – Orlando Magic Two-Way Contract

Vincent Valerio-Bodon – Sopron KC (Hungary)

Jordan Walsh – Arkansas [Pick No. 38 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Brooklyn Nets

Noah Clowney – Alabama [Pick No. 21 in 2023 NBA Draft]

RaiQuan Gray – Brooklyn Nets Two-Way Contract [Pick No. 59 in 2021 NBA Draft]

Jalen Wilson – Kansas [Pick No. 51 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Charlotte Hornets

Angelo Allegri – Eastern Washington

Amari Bailey – UCLA [Pick No. 41 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Leaky Black – North Carolina

Nathan Mensah – San Diego State

Brandon Miller – Alabama [Pick No. 2 in 2023 NBA Draft]

James Nnaji – FC Barcelona (Spain) [Pick No. 31 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Nick Smith Jr. – Arkansas [Pick No. 27 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Xavier Sneed – Charlotte Hornets Two-Way Contract

Chicago Bulls

Onuralp Bitim – Frutti Extra Bursaspor (Turkey)

Julian Phillips – Tennessee [Pick No. 35 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Adama Sanogo – UConn

Cleveland Cavaliers

Emoni Bates – Eastern Michigan [Pick No. 49 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Mike Bothwell – Furman

Wendell Green – Auburn

Pete Nance – North Carolina

Craig Porter Jr. – Wichita State

Dallas Mavericks

AJ Lawson – Dallas Mavericks Two-Way Contract

Dereck Lively II – Duke [Pick No. 12 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Mike Miles Jr. – TCU

Olivier-Maxence Prosper – Marquette [Pick No. 24 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Jordan Walker – UAB

Denver Nuggets

Armaan Franklin – Virginia

Andrew Funk – Penn State

Jalen Pickett – Penn State [Pick No. 32 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Julian Strawther – Gonzaga [Pick No. 29 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Hunter Tyson – Clemson [Pick No. 39 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Detroit Pistons

Tosan Evbuomwan – Princeton

Marcus Sasser – Houston [Pick No. 25 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Amar Sylla – Real Betis (Spain)

Ausar Thompson – Overtime Elite [Pick No. 5 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Golden State Warriors

Yuri Collins – St. Louis

Kendric Davis – Memphis

Trayce Jackson-Davis – Indiana [Pick No. 57 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Javan Johnson – DePaul

Gabe Kalscheur – Iowa State

Adam Kunkel – Xavier

Bradin Podziemski – Santa Clara [Pick No. 19 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Houston Rockets

Matthew Mayer – Illinois

Amen Thompson – Overtime Elite [Pick No. 4 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Fabian White – South Bay Lakers (NBA G League)

Cam Whitmore – Villanova [Pick No. 20 in 2023 NBA Draft)

Indiana Pacers

Mojave King – G League Ignite [Pick No. 47 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Nate Laszewski – Notre Dame

Darius McGhee – Liberty

Ben Sheppard – Belmont [Pick No. 26 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky

Jarace Walker – Houston [Pick No. 8 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Isaiah Wong – Miami (FL) [Pick No. 55 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Los Angeles Clippers

Kobe Brown – Missouri [Pick No. 30 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Xavier Castaneda – Akron

Jordan Miller – Miami (FL) [Pick No. 48 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Matt Morgan – Le Mans (France)

Los Angeles Lakers

Damion Baugh – TCU

Colin Caslteton – Florida

Max Christie – Los Angeles Lakers [Pick No. 35 in 2022 NBA Draft]

Alex Fudge – Florida

D'Moi Hodge – Missouri

Jalen Hood-Schifino – Indiana [Pick No. 17 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Maxwell Lewis – Pepperdine [Pick No. 40 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Cole Swider – Los Angeles Lakers Two-Way Contract

Memphis Grizzlies

Timmy Allen – Texas

Tarik Biberovic – Fenerbahçe (Turkey) [Pick No. 56 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Jacob Gilyard – Memphis Grizzlies Two-Way Contract

G.G. Jackson – South Carolina

Jake LaRavia – Memphis Grizzlies [Pick No. 19 in 2022 NBA Draft]

Kenneth Lofton Jr. – Memphis Grizzlies

Tariq Owens – Pallacanestro Varese (Italy)

David Roddy – Memphis Grizzlies [Pick No. 23 in 2022 NBA Draft]

Vince Williams Jr. – Memphis Grizzlies Two-Way Contract [Pick No. 47 in 2022 NBA Draft]

Miami Heat

Chase Audige – Northwestern

Jamaree Bouyea – Sioux Falls Skyforce (NBA G League)

Jamal Cain – Miami Heat Two-Way Contract

Caleb Daniels – Villanova

Ja'Von Franklin – Georgia Tech

Taylor Funk – Utah State

Patrick Gardner – Marist

Jaime Jaquez Jr. – UCLA

Nikola Jovic – Miami Heat [Pick No. 27 in 2022 NBA Draft]

Trenton Massner – Western Illinois

Drew Peterson – USC

Justin Powell – Washington State

Orlando Robinson – Miami Heat Two-Way Contract

Milwaukee Bucks

Vin Baker Jr. – UW-Milwaukee

Paris Bass – Capitanes de Arecibo (Puerto Rico)

Jazian Gortman – Overtime Elite

Andre Jackson Jr. – UConn

Chris Livingston – Kentucky [Pick No. 58 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Nico Mannion – Virtus Bologna (Italy) [Pick No. 48 in 2020 NBA Draft]

Omari Moore – San Jose State

Drew Timme – Gonzaga

Lindell Wigginton – Milwaukee Bucks Two-Way Contract

Minnesota Timberwolves

Brendan Adams – George Washington

Kris Bankston – Norfolk State

Brian Bowen II – Iowa Wolves (NBA G League)

DJ Carton – Iowa Wolves (NBA G League)

Jaylen Clark – UCLA [Pick No. 53 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Javonte Cooke – Iowa Wolves (NBA G League)

Jaylin Galloway – Sydney Kings (Australia)

Feron Hunt – Birmingham Squadron (NBA G League)

Theo John – Capital City Go-Go (NBA G League)

Leonard Miller – G League Ignite [Pick No. 32 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Josh Minott – Minnesota Timberwolves [Pick No. 45 in 2022 NBA Draft]

Wendell Moore Jr. – Minnesota Timberwolves [Pick No. 26 in 2022 NBA Draft]

Matteo Spagnolo – Dolomiti Energia Trento (Italy) [Pick No. 50 in 2022 NBA Draft]

Sam Waardenburg – Cairns (Australia)

Phillip Wheeler – Piratas de Quebradillas (Puerto Rico)

Brandon Williams – College Park Skyhawks (NBA G League)

Trevion Williams – Capital City Go-Go (NBA G League)

Kok Yat – Overtime Elite

New Orleans Pelicans

Jordan Hawkins – UConn [Pick No. 14 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Tevian Jones – Southern Utah

Landers Nolley II – Cincinnati

Liam Robbins – Vanderbilt

Dereon Seabron – New Orleans Pelicans Two-Way Contract

New York Knicks

Jaylen Martin – Overtime Elite

Race Thompson – Indiana

Jacob Toppin – Kentucky

Oklahoma City Thunder

Ousmane Dieng – Oklahoma City Thunder [Pick No. 11 in 2022 NBA Draft]

Adam Flagler – Baylor

Tanner Groves – Oklahoma

Chet Holmgren – Oklahoma City Thunder [Pick No. 2 in 2022 NBA Draft]

Keyontae Johnson – Kansas State [Pick No. 50 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Hunter Maldanado – Wyoming

Caleb McConnell – Rutgers

Justice Sueing – Ohio State

Cason Wallace – Kentucky

Jalen Williams – Oklahoma City Thunder [Pick No. 12 in 2023 NBA Draft]

KJ Williams – LSU

Orlando Magic

Anthony Black – Arkansas [Pick No. 6 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Kevon Harris – Orlando Magic Two-Way Contract

Jett Howard – Michigan [Pick No. 11 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Kai Sotto – Hiroshima Dragonflies (Japan)

Philadelphia 76ers

Marcus Bagley – Arizona State

Ricky Council IV – Arkansas

Terquavion Smith – N.C. State

Azuolas Tubelis – Arizona

Phoenix Suns

Toumani Camara – Dayton (Pick No. 52 in 2023 NBA Draft)

Marcus Carr – Texas

Hunter Hale – Borac Cacak (Serbia)

Trey Jemison (UAB)

Keanu Pinder – Fuenlabrada (Spain)

Grant Sherfield – Oklahoma

Portland Trail Blazers

Antoine Davis – Detroit

Scoot Henderson – G League Ignite [Pick No. 3 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Jo Lual-Acuil – Dynamo Lebanon (Lebanon)

Kris Murray – Iowa [Pick No. 23 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Rayan Rupert – New Zealand Breakers (New Zealand) [Pick No. 43 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Malachi Smith – Gonzaga

Sacramento Kings

Dane Goodwin – Notre Dame

Colby Jones – Xavier [Pick No. 34 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Justyn Mutts – Virginia Tech

Jalen Slawson – Furman [Pick No. 54 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Jake Stephens – Chattanooga

San Antonio Spurs

Charles Bediako – Alabama

Sidy Cissoko – G League Ignite [Pick No. 44 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Seth Millner – Toledo

Sir'Jabari Rice – Texas

Erik Stevenson – West Virginia

Victor Wembanyama – Metropolitans 92 (France) [Pick No. 1 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Toronto Raptors

Desmond Cambridge Jr. – Arizona State

Gradey Dick – Kansas [Pick No. 13 in 2023 NBA Draft]

DJ Hogg – Sydney Kings (Australia)

Markquis Nowell – Kansas State

Utah Jazz

Ochai Agbaji – Utah Jazz [Pick No. 14 in 2022 NBA Draft]

Kihei Clark – Virginia

Ed Crosswell – Providence

Keyonte George – Baylor [Pick No. 16 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Joey Hauser – Michigan State

Taylor Hendricks – UCF [Pick No. 9 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Keshawn Justice – Santa Clara

Taevion Kinsley – Marshall

Nick Ongenda – DePaul

Micah Potter – Utah Jazz Two-Way Contract

Colbey Ross – Pallacanestro Varese (Italy)

Luka Samanic – Utah Jazz [Pick No. 19 in 2019 NBA Draft]

Brice Sensabaugh – Ohio State [Pick No. 28 in 2023 NBA Draft]

Washington Wizards