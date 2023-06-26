In what has turned into one of the greatest spectacles the league puts on every single offseason, NBA Summer League will be returning to Las Vegas, Nevada on July 7 for their 11-day showcase.
From the new rookies entering the league to former draft picks to some veterans looking to prove they still have what it takes, NBA Summer League always displays plenty of talent across the board. There truly is no event like it and there is no better way to kick off the new league year than with the new era entering the league.
You just never know who is going to breakout in Summer League and aside from the top prospects like Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson, there are plenty of talented names who will look to prove that they have what it takes to play in the NBA.
Here is the latest news regarding who will be playing for which team in 2023 NBA Summer League.
Atlanta Hawks
- Kobe Bufkin – Michigan [Pick No. 15 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Mouhamed Gueye – Washington State [Pick No. 39 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Jarkel Joiner – N.C. State
- Seth Lundy – Penn State [Pick No. 46 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Miles Norris – UC Santa Barbara
- Marcio Santos – Franca Basquetebol Clube (Brazil)
- David Singleton – UCLA
- Donovan Williams – Atlanta Hawks Two-Way Contract [2022 NBA Draft – undrafted]
Boston Celtics
- Aleksander Balcerowski – CB Gran Canaria (Spain)
- Kamar Baldwin – Maine Celtics (NBA G League)
- Justin Bean – Memphis Hustle (NBA G League)
- Justin Champagnie – Boston Celtics
- JD Davison – Boston Celtics Two-Way Contract [Pick No. 53 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Mychal Mulder – Sioux Falls Skyforce (NBA G League)
- Jay Scrubb – Orlando Magic Two-Way Contract
- Vincent Valerio-Bodon – Sopron KC (Hungary)
- Jordan Walsh – Arkansas [Pick No. 38 in 2023 NBA Draft]
Brooklyn Nets
- Noah Clowney – Alabama [Pick No. 21 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- RaiQuan Gray – Brooklyn Nets Two-Way Contract [Pick No. 59 in 2021 NBA Draft]
- Jalen Wilson – Kansas [Pick No. 51 in 2023 NBA Draft]
Charlotte Hornets
- Angelo Allegri – Eastern Washington
- Amari Bailey – UCLA [Pick No. 41 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Leaky Black – North Carolina
- Nathan Mensah – San Diego State
- Brandon Miller – Alabama [Pick No. 2 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- James Nnaji – FC Barcelona (Spain) [Pick No. 31 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Nick Smith Jr. – Arkansas [Pick No. 27 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Xavier Sneed – Charlotte Hornets Two-Way Contract
Chicago Bulls
- Onuralp Bitim – Frutti Extra Bursaspor (Turkey)
- Julian Phillips – Tennessee [Pick No. 35 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Adama Sanogo – UConn
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Emoni Bates – Eastern Michigan [Pick No. 49 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Mike Bothwell – Furman
- Wendell Green – Auburn
- Pete Nance – North Carolina
- Craig Porter Jr. – Wichita State
Dallas Mavericks
- AJ Lawson – Dallas Mavericks Two-Way Contract
- Dereck Lively II – Duke [Pick No. 12 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Mike Miles Jr. – TCU
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper – Marquette [Pick No. 24 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Jordan Walker – UAB
Denver Nuggets
- Armaan Franklin – Virginia
- Andrew Funk – Penn State
- Jalen Pickett – Penn State [Pick No. 32 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Julian Strawther – Gonzaga [Pick No. 29 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Hunter Tyson – Clemson [Pick No. 39 in 2023 NBA Draft]
Detroit Pistons
- Tosan Evbuomwan – Princeton
- Marcus Sasser – Houston [Pick No. 25 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Amar Sylla – Real Betis (Spain)
- Ausar Thompson – Overtime Elite [Pick No. 5 in 2023 NBA Draft]
Golden State Warriors
- Yuri Collins – St. Louis
- Kendric Davis – Memphis
- Trayce Jackson-Davis – Indiana [Pick No. 57 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Javan Johnson – DePaul
- Gabe Kalscheur – Iowa State
- Adam Kunkel – Xavier
- Bradin Podziemski – Santa Clara [Pick No. 19 in 2023 NBA Draft]
Houston Rockets
- Matthew Mayer – Illinois
- Amen Thompson – Overtime Elite [Pick No. 4 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Fabian White – South Bay Lakers (NBA G League)
- Cam Whitmore – Villanova [Pick No. 20 in 2023 NBA Draft)
Indiana Pacers
- Mojave King – G League Ignite [Pick No. 47 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Nate Laszewski – Notre Dame
- Darius McGhee – Liberty
- Ben Sheppard – Belmont [Pick No. 26 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky
- Jarace Walker – Houston [Pick No. 8 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Isaiah Wong – Miami (FL) [Pick No. 55 in 2023 NBA Draft]
Los Angeles Clippers
- Kobe Brown – Missouri [Pick No. 30 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Xavier Castaneda – Akron
- Jordan Miller – Miami (FL) [Pick No. 48 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Matt Morgan – Le Mans (France)
Los Angeles Lakers
- Damion Baugh – TCU
- Colin Caslteton – Florida
- Max Christie – Los Angeles Lakers [Pick No. 35 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Alex Fudge – Florida
- D'Moi Hodge – Missouri
- Jalen Hood-Schifino – Indiana [Pick No. 17 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Maxwell Lewis – Pepperdine [Pick No. 40 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Cole Swider – Los Angeles Lakers Two-Way Contract
Memphis Grizzlies
- Timmy Allen – Texas
- Tarik Biberovic – Fenerbahçe (Turkey) [Pick No. 56 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Jacob Gilyard – Memphis Grizzlies Two-Way Contract
- G.G. Jackson – South Carolina
- Jake LaRavia – Memphis Grizzlies [Pick No. 19 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Kenneth Lofton Jr. – Memphis Grizzlies
- Tariq Owens – Pallacanestro Varese (Italy)
- David Roddy – Memphis Grizzlies [Pick No. 23 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Vince Williams Jr. – Memphis Grizzlies Two-Way Contract [Pick No. 47 in 2022 NBA Draft]
Miami Heat
- Chase Audige – Northwestern
- Jamaree Bouyea – Sioux Falls Skyforce (NBA G League)
- Jamal Cain – Miami Heat Two-Way Contract
- Caleb Daniels – Villanova
- Ja'Von Franklin – Georgia Tech
- Taylor Funk – Utah State
- Patrick Gardner – Marist
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. – UCLA
- Nikola Jovic – Miami Heat [Pick No. 27 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Trenton Massner – Western Illinois
- Drew Peterson – USC
- Justin Powell – Washington State
- Orlando Robinson – Miami Heat Two-Way Contract
Milwaukee Bucks
- Vin Baker Jr. – UW-Milwaukee
- Paris Bass – Capitanes de Arecibo (Puerto Rico)
- Jazian Gortman – Overtime Elite
- Andre Jackson Jr. – UConn
- Chris Livingston – Kentucky [Pick No. 58 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Nico Mannion – Virtus Bologna (Italy) [Pick No. 48 in 2020 NBA Draft]
- Omari Moore – San Jose State
- Drew Timme – Gonzaga
- Lindell Wigginton – Milwaukee Bucks Two-Way Contract
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Brendan Adams – George Washington
- Kris Bankston – Norfolk State
- Brian Bowen II – Iowa Wolves (NBA G League)
- DJ Carton – Iowa Wolves (NBA G League)
- Jaylen Clark – UCLA [Pick No. 53 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Javonte Cooke – Iowa Wolves (NBA G League)
- Jaylin Galloway – Sydney Kings (Australia)
- Feron Hunt – Birmingham Squadron (NBA G League)
- Theo John – Capital City Go-Go (NBA G League)
- Leonard Miller – G League Ignite [Pick No. 32 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Josh Minott – Minnesota Timberwolves [Pick No. 45 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Wendell Moore Jr. – Minnesota Timberwolves [Pick No. 26 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Matteo Spagnolo – Dolomiti Energia Trento (Italy) [Pick No. 50 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Sam Waardenburg – Cairns (Australia)
- Phillip Wheeler – Piratas de Quebradillas (Puerto Rico)
- Brandon Williams – College Park Skyhawks (NBA G League)
- Trevion Williams – Capital City Go-Go (NBA G League)
- Kok Yat – Overtime Elite
New Orleans Pelicans
- Jordan Hawkins – UConn [Pick No. 14 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Tevian Jones – Southern Utah
- Landers Nolley II – Cincinnati
- Liam Robbins – Vanderbilt
- Dereon Seabron – New Orleans Pelicans Two-Way Contract
New York Knicks
- Jaylen Martin – Overtime Elite
- Race Thompson – Indiana
- Jacob Toppin – Kentucky
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Ousmane Dieng – Oklahoma City Thunder [Pick No. 11 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Adam Flagler – Baylor
- Tanner Groves – Oklahoma
- Chet Holmgren – Oklahoma City Thunder [Pick No. 2 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Keyontae Johnson – Kansas State [Pick No. 50 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Hunter Maldanado – Wyoming
- Caleb McConnell – Rutgers
- Justice Sueing – Ohio State
- Cason Wallace – Kentucky
- Jalen Williams – Oklahoma City Thunder [Pick No. 12 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- KJ Williams – LSU
Orlando Magic
- Anthony Black – Arkansas [Pick No. 6 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Kevon Harris – Orlando Magic Two-Way Contract
- Jett Howard – Michigan [Pick No. 11 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Kai Sotto – Hiroshima Dragonflies (Japan)
Philadelphia 76ers
- Marcus Bagley – Arizona State
- Ricky Council IV – Arkansas
- Terquavion Smith – N.C. State
- Azuolas Tubelis – Arizona
Phoenix Suns
- Toumani Camara – Dayton (Pick No. 52 in 2023 NBA Draft)
- Marcus Carr – Texas
- Hunter Hale – Borac Cacak (Serbia)
- Trey Jemison (UAB)
- Keanu Pinder – Fuenlabrada (Spain)
- Grant Sherfield – Oklahoma
Portland Trail Blazers
- Antoine Davis – Detroit
- Scoot Henderson – G League Ignite [Pick No. 3 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Jo Lual-Acuil – Dynamo Lebanon (Lebanon)
- Kris Murray – Iowa [Pick No. 23 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Rayan Rupert – New Zealand Breakers (New Zealand) [Pick No. 43 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Malachi Smith – Gonzaga
Sacramento Kings
- Dane Goodwin – Notre Dame
- Colby Jones – Xavier [Pick No. 34 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Justyn Mutts – Virginia Tech
- Jalen Slawson – Furman [Pick No. 54 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Jake Stephens – Chattanooga
San Antonio Spurs
- Charles Bediako – Alabama
- Sidy Cissoko – G League Ignite [Pick No. 44 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Seth Millner – Toledo
- Sir'Jabari Rice – Texas
- Erik Stevenson – West Virginia
- Victor Wembanyama – Metropolitans 92 (France) [Pick No. 1 in 2023 NBA Draft]
Toronto Raptors
- Desmond Cambridge Jr. – Arizona State
- Gradey Dick – Kansas [Pick No. 13 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- DJ Hogg – Sydney Kings (Australia)
- Markquis Nowell – Kansas State
Utah Jazz
- Ochai Agbaji – Utah Jazz [Pick No. 14 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Kihei Clark – Virginia
- Ed Crosswell – Providence
- Keyonte George – Baylor [Pick No. 16 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Joey Hauser – Michigan State
- Taylor Hendricks – UCF [Pick No. 9 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Keshawn Justice – Santa Clara
- Taevion Kinsley – Marshall
- Nick Ongenda – DePaul
- Micah Potter – Utah Jazz Two-Way Contract
- Colbey Ross – Pallacanestro Varese (Italy)
- Luka Samanic – Utah Jazz [Pick No. 19 in 2019 NBA Draft]
- Brice Sensabaugh – Ohio State [Pick No. 28 in 2023 NBA Draft]
Washington Wizards
- Xavier Cooks – Washington Wizards
- Bilal Coulibaly – Metropolitans 92 [Pick No. 7 in 2023 NBA Draft]
- Johnny Davis – Washington Wizards [Pick No. 10 in 2022 NBA Draft]
- Quenton Jackson – Washington Wizards Two-Way Contract
- Tristan Vukcevic – Partizan Belgrade (Croatia) [Pick No. 42 in 2023 NBA Draft]