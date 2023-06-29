The Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks had a terrible ending to their season. Despite having an Eastern Conference and league-leading regular season record, they fell in the first round to the eight-seeded Miami Heat. This unfortunate scenario has brought a lot of questions to Brook Lopez and his upcoming NBA free agency.

Brook Lopez may be making it rain from deep and throwing block parties. Although, he has a nice sense of humor off the court. The Bucks center was questioned about his NBA free agency decisions. He revealed a team that he wanted to play for during his NBA Today interview.

"My choice really would be Seattle, honestly. My fear though, the Supersonics went away the year I was drafted [2008]… I might not get that chance cuz when I'm done, I feel like that year they'll come back." Brook Lopez on his free agency 😅pic.twitter.com/eVll5w5KpP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 29, 2023

The Defensive Player of the Year finalist did not stop joking around with his Seattle Supersonics statement. He also said he wanted to play for a certain Canadian team in the MLB's NL East division.

“You know, actually, I was thinking Montreal but they do not even have a baseball team anymore,” the Bucks center declared.

Brook Lopez is certainly a fun guy and takes from his teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo. The duo might be here to stay as we get more dad jokes from both of them come the regular season and playoffs.

Will Brook Lopez stay with the Milwaukee Bucks after all the questions and jokes?