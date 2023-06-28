Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton have been garnering interest if the rumors are true surrounding NBA free agency, specifically from the Houston Rockets. However, now rumors are indicating that the Milwaukee Bucks are a in a ‘promising position' to hold onto them both, reports NBA insider Marc Stein.

“In related news, league sources say that Milwaukee is indeed in a promising position when it comes to re-signing both Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. My sense is that a new deal for Middleton is all but assured at this point, while word is Lopez — despite Houston's well-chronicled interest and the presumed threat to a Rockets bid would carry — is likewise leaning toward a Bucks return.”

This is great news for Bucks fans and members alike as they look ahead to a season fueled by vengeance. The Bucks were bounced unexpectedly early from the postseason, so Giannis Antetokounmpo and company are going to come back hungry; having Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez back for another ride does wonders for the Bucks chances of returning to the NBA Finals.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

New Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin will be thrilled to hear this as well, while new Rockets head coach Ime Udoka will not be too pleased. It would have been nice for Udoka to land some veteran talent, although the Rockets still might be in play for Middleton, Lopez, as well as a plethora of other free agents up until any announcement of official signings.

Watch the rumors until the official start of NBA free agency on Friday to see if Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez return to the Bucks or if they do actually sign with the Rockets or elsewhere in the NBA.