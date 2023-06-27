With NBA free agency looming on Friday, Brook Lopez is one of the bigger names on the market. As of right now, the Houston Rockets are big favorites to sign Brook Lopez away from the Milwaukee Bucks, via BetOnline.

The Rockets sit at -150 to land Lopez if he opts to leave the Bucks. They are the only team with favored odds, with the next best line sitting with the Boston Celtics at +500. After the Celtics lies the Los Angeles Lakers (+600), the Chicago Bulls (+900), the Golden State Warriors (+1000), and the Portland Trailblazers (+1200). There are plenty of other teams listed with lines, but they are very unlikely to end up signing Lopez.

Brook Lopez to the Rockets having the best lines makes a lot of sense given the rumors that have been swirling surrounding Houston's interest in NBA free agency. Come Friday, all the rumors will be put to the test when teams can officially start offering free agents.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Rockets figure to be involved in plenty of different negotiations with players all over the NBA free agency market; Brook Lopez is just one of a few free agents that has lines for the Rockets listed as a potential destination.

While Lopez will be on their minds, guys like James Harden and Fred VanVleet are bigger priorities for the Rockets if the rumors are true. Still, none of this can be confirmed until actual reports of offers are sent out, which can't be done until this Friday. Nevertheless, don't be surprised to see Brook Lopez get an offer from the Rockets with Houston having the best lines to sign him amid a Bucks departure.