Milwaukee Bucks big man Brook Lopez had an early shower Tuesday night, as he was sent out of the playing court in the middle of the fourth quarter of a road game against the Toronto Raptors after getting into a bit of skirmish with the Raps. No one was seriously hurt during that brief scuffle, but it resulted in Lopez’s ejection after getting two technical fouls.

Lopez, obviously, did not like that he was suddenly asked to leave the court, believing that his actions did not warrant an ejection. Following the game, Lopez appeared to mock the refs for their decision to take him out of the contest (via Bally Sports Wisconsin).

“I make mistakes. You make mistakes. They make mistakes, too. They made mistakes tonight. They’re human. They’re fallible. Even with the help of replay, they still have a tough time, so it’s cool. It is what it is.”

Brook Lopez can just laugh about it now. After all, the Bucks came away with a 130-122 victory. Lopez played a huge role in that victory despite his early exit, as he scored 19 points, including 15 in the third quarter. The Bucks also survived that game even though they missed the services of their best player, with Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out of the meeting with the Raptors due to left knee soreness.

Lopez and the Bucks, who have won both their last two games and four of the last six, will next head to Ohio for a marquee matchup against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.