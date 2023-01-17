The Milwaukee Bucks (28-16) host the visiting Toronto Raptors (19-24) in their second face-off for the 2022-2023 NBA season. Check out our NBA odds series for our Raptors-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Bucks had a 1-2 standing when Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out the last three games due to knee soreness. The offensive load for the Bucks was shifted to Jrue Holiday, who had 35 points and 11 assists in their recent win against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum, 132-119. Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez, and Grayson Allen also share efforts in the offensive production of the Bucks. In its first nine games for 2023, the Bucks went 5-4, and they hope to regain their winning ways as they only surrendered five losses on home soil.

The Toronto Raptors enter the second game of their three-game road trip, picking up a fresh overtime win against the New York Knicks. Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with his 33 points, 5 rebounds, and 8 assists while Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, and Gary Trent Jr. also combined for 64 points to offset the efforts of RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson, and Julius Randle who put up a combined 79 points. A win for Toronto here is crucial to give them the push they need for the Play-In spot in the Eastern Conference ladder.

Here are the Raptors-BucksNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Raptors-Bucks Odds

Toronto Raptors: +4.5 (-106)

Milwaukee Bucks: -4.5 (-114)

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Bucks

TV: TNT, BALLY SPORTS WI

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV(click for a free trial)*

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Toronto Raptors currently sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings, trailing the first-place Celtics by 12.5 games. On offense, the Raptors score 112 per game, shooting 44.7% on the field, 32.% from three-point territory, and 79.7% in the charity stripe. This has been a noticeably up-and-down season for the Raps, as their regular point averages rank 24th in the league, while their team shooting percentage is the second-worst this season, ahead only of the Houston Rockets by a small percentage.

Team effort is evident in the Raptors’ offense, as five players average 15 or more points per game. Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors in scoring, averaging 25.6 points per game on 48% shooting. Although the Raptors can show that they can light it up in the rainbow territory, signs of struggle have been far more evident. 15 of the Raptors’ wins this season are due to the team shooting 10 or more three-pointers, but throughout the season, the Raptors rank dead last in team three-point shooting percentage.

Despite their offensive struggles, the Raptors have shown their hustle and efforts on the defensive end. Their 9.4 steals per game is a league-best, while their 5.2 blocks per game and 21.4 fouls drawn both sit in the top 10 in the league. Worthy of mention too is the Raptors’ never-give-up attitude. This was shown in their previous game with Milwaukee where they were down by as much as 21 points with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, yet they made a 28-9 run to force overtime.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Milwaukee Bucks hold the third spot in the Eastern Conference ladder, only trailing the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets. On average, the Bucks score 112.2 points per game. Although their offensive production sits at 21st in the league, they still show a well-rounded contribution in making buckets, as six players on the team make 10 points or more per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the offensive production, making 31 points on 52.4% shooting from the floor. The Bucks also make it to the top 10 among teams shooting within 15 to 19 feet at 43.6% shooting. Aside from the Greek Freak, Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez, and Jrue Holiday have also shown flashes of brilliance on the offensive end. Pat Connaughton, Jevon Carter, Jordan Nwora, AJ Green, Grayson Allen, and Joe Ingles are reliable scorers as well, having scored 15 points or more at one point this season.

The Bucks continue to shine on the defensive end this season. Their 109.8 defensive rating this season ranks third in the league. Their 48.7 rebounds per game are the second-best in the league, trailing only the Memphis Grizzlies. They also have the league-best 36.6 defensive rebounds per game and the second-best record of 74.2 defensive rebounding percentage. They also make 5.1 blocks per game, which sits in the top nine of the league. The Bucks are also careful in committing hacks and strips, as they make the least number of fouls among 30 teams at 18.1 fouls per game. Milwaukee is also willing to contest shots near the rim or even outside shots. They force the opposition team to make 34.9% of their three-point makes, which is the eighth-lowest three-point shooting percentage allowed.

Final Raptors-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The Raptors are 6-13 on the road this season, with three of those wins coming from the last four games. While the Raptors have five stable players capable of putting in 10 points or more, Nick Nurse does not have a reliable five-man backup for his starters. Although Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Joe Ingles are all doubtful to play this game, the Bucks have been dominant in the Fiserv Forum, having scored six games where they put up 110 points or less. Despite the absence of these three, expect the Bucks to get on a winning streak and cover the spread in this win over the Raptors.

Final Raptors-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -5.5 (-110)