Things got chippy between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. Brook Lopez found himself in a lot of trouble after he was unable to contain his emotions during a heated juncture in the game. The Bucks big man was forced to take an early shower after getting himself ejected from the contest.

At one point in the game, Lopez got locked up with Raptors swingman Gary Trent Jr. The Bucks center did not appreciate Trent holding onto him even after the whistle, and Lopez decided to forcefully remove Trent’s headband. You just knew at that point that things were going to take a turn for the worse:

A scuffle takes place in the Bucks/Raptors game. Brook Lopez and Gary Trent Jr. went at it 👀 pic.twitter.com/Fi0jbnF62d — 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧' 𝐍𝐁𝐀 (@_Talkin_NBA) January 18, 2023

It’s not very often that you see Brook Lopez erupt like this on the basketball court, so something must have really triggered him to go berserk. To his credit, Trent remained calm throughout the ordeal. Lopez wasn’t having any of it, though, and he decided to go after OG Anunoby, who was merely trying to keep the situation cool — at first, at least.

You can clearly see Lopez mouthing off as the Bucks staff pulled him back. He was obviously incensed, and his actions earned him a couple of technical fouls as well as an ejection. Anunoby and Raptors consultant Jamal Magloire were also called for techs.

It was the Bucks that emerged as the winners in this one, with Jrue Holiday exploding for 37 points. Despite not having both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton in the lineup, Milwaukee still escaped with a 130-122 victory.