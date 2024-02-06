Will Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard both play vs. Suns?

The Milwaukee Bucks are scheduled to play against the Phoenix Suns in a marquee showdown in the desert this Tuesday night. However, both Milwaukee superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are not certain to see action for the team.

Latest injury updates for Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard ahead of game vs Suns

Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for the Suns game with a right knee/tendinitis issue, while Lillard is questionable with a left ankle sprain. Neither injuries seem to pose a serious threat to the long-term availabilities of the players, which is at least good news for the Bucks, who are coming off a 123-108 road loss at the hands of the Utah Jazz last Sunday.

If anything, Antetokounmpo and Lillard were already dealing with the same injuries heading into the Jazz game but they both managed to give it a go in that contest. The two-time league Most Valuable Player led the Bucks against the Jazz with 33 points, 13 assists, and seven rebounds in 40 minutes of action. Lillard, on the other hand, mustered just 12 points on a salty 5-for-12 shooting from the floor while adding six assists and two blocks in 38 minutes of court duty.

In the event that Antetokounmpo gets ultimately ruled out for the Suns game, the Bucks could be expected to increase the minutes and usage of the likes of Bobby Portis, Khris Middleton, and Jae Crowder. For Lillard, a potential absence by the spitfire guard could lead to more minutes for Cameron Payne and Malik Beasley in the Milwaukee backcourt.