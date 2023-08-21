Saudi Arabia has taken the sports world by storm with the massive amounts of money they have given guys like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in order to lure them into their country to play soccer. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the professional athletes who have taken notice, and he teases the possibility of playing in Saudi Arabia himself in the future, reports TMZ Sports.

“If the NBA worked out, maybe like a trade between the NBA and Saudi Arabia League, I'm there!”

This is not the first time that Giannis has joked about going to play in Saudi Arabia ever since the massive contracts that they are giving out have been reported. Although Kylian Mbappe turned down Saudi Arabia's reported $1 billion offer, Giannis responded to that one by joking that he was ready to move to the country as soon as possible.

Of course, Bucks fans don't really have to worry that Giannis will be leaving Milwaukee anytime soon. Their star has been known to be a funny guy in the media in the past, and he is really just hopping on the trend of professional athletes fantasizing about the contracts that Ronaldo and Neymar have received.

Regardless, there is no doubt that Saudi Arabia is willing to spend a lot more money than anybody else in order to put their professional sports teams on the map. With successful ventures by the country into professional golf and soccer already, it would come as no surprise to see them try their hand at major sports like basketball and baseball as well. For now, it is a safe bet to assume Giannis Antetokounmpo will be in Milwaukee for the foreseeable future.