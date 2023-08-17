Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is now *unofficially* a member of Al Hilal.

To recall, Antetokounmpo recently pitched himself to the club after it was reported that they offered $1.1 billion to bring Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe to the Saudi Pro League. In a hilarious tweet, Giannis asked Al Hilal to take him instead since he looks like Mbappe.

The Greek Freak even uploaded a photo of him where he's showing some resemblance to the PSG striker just to make his case.

Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe 😂😂👀 pic.twitter.com/VH0syez3VX — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 24, 2023

Now a couple of weeks since Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out the tweet, Al Hilal finally responded and said that they have the Bucks star's jersey ready when he comes to Saudi. The team even prepared a welcome card that says “You are part of Al-Hilal family now.”

Your jersey is ready @Giannis_An34 Welcome “GIANNIS” to our family 🔵⚪️#AlHilal 💙 pic.twitter.com/wD7tIcLiWM — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) August 16, 2023

Unfortunately for Giannis, it didn't come with the $1.1 billion Saudi offer he's hoping for. But hey, he does look excited as he responded to the post with a photo of him and Neymar, who recently agreed to join the club for an insane amount of money as well.

Antetokounmpo wrote on his post, “Best duo in Saudi league!!”

All jokes aside, it's hard to blame Giannis for even thinking about shifting to football. Given the massive amount of money Saudi has been offering to its top-tier athletes, it's hard to say no to such kind of deal. Like the reported offer to Mbappe, that's the kind of money that can help anyone build a generational wealth.

Maybe next time, Giannis. Maybe next time.