PSG star Kylian Mbappe certainly found the humor in Giannis Antetokounmpo's tweet.

With Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal reportedly offering Mbappe an insane amount of money in a one-year deal to join them, Antetokounmpo — who has tried to attract the attention of Saudi Arabia in the past — decided to offer his services as well.

“Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe 😂😂👀”

The Milwaukee Bucks star's tweet went viral and it didn't take long for it to reach Mbappe's radar as the Frenchman proceeded to quote retweet it with a number of laughing emojis.

At the very least, we now know that Mbappe is well aware of the extraordinary amount of money he can make should he make the move to Saudi Arabia.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to reports, a potential one-year deal with Al Hilal could see him earn a €700 million ($774 million) salary which translates to €13.4 million ($14.8 million) per week.

Additionally, because it's a one-year deal, Mbappe could then leave the Saudi club on a free transfer in the summer of 2024 to join Real Madrid — his preferred club of choice according to reports.

That said, Mbappe is also said to not be interested in the offer or a move to Saudi Arabia which makes sense as well.

While it's a crazy amount of money, the 24-year-old is already making astronomical amount at PSG and it makes little sense to waste a year of his athletic prime not playing in a top-five European league.

However, money always finds a way to talk, so who knows?