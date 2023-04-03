Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Who will be this year’s NBA MVP? As the season winds down, the debate of who deserves to win boils down to three people: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokic. The Milwaukee Bucks star is in contention to win his third MVP trophy. However, Giannis isn’t too bothered by all the talk about the MVP, it seems. After their win against Embiid’s Sixers, Giannis explained his rationale, per HoopsHype.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: “When you think about the MVP, it just puts pressure on yourself. At the end of the day, I’m happy. I’m happy where I am in life. I’m happy I’m blessed with this talent. I’m happy I’m able to go out there every day and chase my dream that I had as a little kid.”

Giannis: "When you think about the MVP, it just puts pressure on yourself. At the end of the day, I'm happy. I'm happy where I am in life. I'm happy I'm blessed with this talent. I'm happy I'm able to go out there every day and chase my dream that I had as a little kid." pic.twitter.com/bpUeuBt80x — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) April 3, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At just 28 years old, Giannis Antetokounmpo already has an impressive Hall of Fame resume. He has two MVP awards to his name, a Most Improved Player trophy, a Defensive Player of the Year award, and a Finals trophy and MVP. Adding another MVP would certainly make the Bucks star of the greatest players today, but it’s clear that Giannis has his priorities straight.

Those priorities are winning another championship for the Bucks, and his family. Giannis seems to be a man devoted to his family, as highlighted by his response. Winning another MVP would be cool, but the Bucks star recognizes how far he’s come and is content with what he already has. Anything else is just extra toppings on a beautiful cake.

For now, the Bucks have firm control of the number one seed in the East. They are looking like the clear favorites to make it out of the conference. Can they fulfill their destiny and win another trophy?