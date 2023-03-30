Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo definitely cares about winning MVP.

The two-time MVP is currently in the mix for winning the award this year, however, the odds are on either Nikola Jokic or Joel Embiid winning it this time around.

Embiid notably made headlines recently by stating he didn’t care about winning the award and was more focused on doing well in the playoffs for the Sixers.

Antetokounmpo also prioritizes a championship more than MVP. However, he would be lying if he said he didn’t care about winning a potential third MVP award.

“That’s a lie,” Antetokounmpo told Yahoo Sports. “I won’t say I don’t care. I want to compete. If you say I don’t care, it’s a lie. Do I think it’s a priority for me? No. The priority for me is to get better, to help my team win a championship, to get that feeling again.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“If God can bless me with an MVP again, I’ll take it.”

That said, Antetokounmpo acknowledges the conversation surrounding MVP is more on Jokic and Embiid this season. To that, all he says is: “That’s OK.”

In the end, while another MVP award would be nice for the Greek Freak, all that matters to Giannis for now is winning another championship with the Bucks.

“I want a championship,” Antetokounmpo added. “It’s the truth. The truth is the only thing that exists. I want … to win … a championship. More.”

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently the No. 1 seed in the East with a 55-21 record. They play the second-place Boston Celtics on Thursday next.