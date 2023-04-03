Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Keep doubting Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks star loves it and uses it as a fuel to show everyone what he can do. Case in point: their Sunday destruction of Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Antetokounmpo absolutely dominated against the Sixers, exploding for a double-double of 33 points and 14 rebounds. He also had six dimes for good measure. Meanwhile, his MVP rival in Embiid made 28 points along with nine rebounds and five assists.

It was an absolute masterclass from Giannis and Co., who showed their Eastern Conference rivals why they are the no. 1 team in the NBA today.

After the win, the Greek Freak also made sure the haters see his performance and let them know his thoughts about them. He doesn’t care about their criticisms, but he sure loves their doubt and how it fuels him to be even better.

I love the doubt.. pic.twitter.com/eTtboPGlX8 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) April 3, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo may be behind Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic in the MVP race, but he definitely should have been higher on the list. Many argue that he has plenty of good teammates around him, but the same can be said of the Sixers and Denver Nuggets.

The Bucks superstar, however, has undoubtedly been the most important player for Milwaukee and a case could be made that they won’t be the best team in the league without him. Many could say that Jrue Holiday or Khris Middleton help him a lot, but remove Giannis on the roster and that team won’t be as great as they are today.

Regardless of the MVP race, though, Giannis is clearly focused on just improving his craft each and every game. And that’s a scary thing for the NBA.