Who doesn't love free chicken wings?

As I write this, it's 8:17 AM. I'm sipping on an iced coffee, still wiping away my morning eye crusties, and I'm contemplating which flavor of PopTart I want for breakfast. I was leaning toward Chocolate Fudge — my sweet tooth craves chocolate at all times — but then something happened… I started thinking about barbecue sauce and blue cheese, which I'm confident are NOT flavors of PopTarts. And I have nobody to blame but Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks, and all of their fans.

After already having missed the first of his two free throw attempts late in the 4th quarter, New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall stepped to the line for his second free throw attempt. It wasn't a crucial free throw for the sake of the game. Milwaukee had a 136-107 lead with under three minutes to go. Reserves were in the game. A game that, for all intents and purposes, was over. Still, the Bucks in attendance at Fiserv Forum rose to their feet, all because free chicken wings were on the line.

Giannis scanning the QR code to get his free wings after the Pelicans miss two free throws pic.twitter.com/J2ZTQxCmLB — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 28, 2024

Bucks starters who were on the bench joined in on the fun, with Giannis Antetokounmpo even grabbing the phone of a fan behind the bench who was looking to scan a QR code to be able to cash in on the free chicken wings at a later time. Maybe for breakfast this morning, who knows? Anyway, Giannis finished the game with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists — 5 assists if you count the QR code scan — in just 28 minutes of action in the Bucks 141-117 win over the Pelicans.

Vibes appear to be solid in Milwaukee now, and who knows if that has anything to do with the firing of head coach Adrian Griffin. With Doc Rivers coming to town and expected to make his debut on Monday, the Bucks are officially a major player on the hunt for another NBA Title.

Time to have breakfast.