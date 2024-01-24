Apparently, some members of the Milwaukee Bucks were not surprised that the team let go of coach Adrian Griffin.

On Tuesday morning, the Milwaukee Bucks sent shockwaves throughout the NBA when it was announced that they would be parting ways with head coach Adrian Griffin after just a few months at the helm with the organization. Although they haven't been perfect, the Bucks still boasted the second-best record in the Eastern Conference under Griffin's leadership and looked poised to make a deep playoff run following last season's first-round shocking loss.

Still, apparently not everyone within the Bucks organization is so surprised by the news.

Recently, NBA insider Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report joined TNT's Inside the NBA pregame show to break down that there had been warning signs that something like this may have been on the horizon.

“If you talk to members of the Bucks, if they will be honest with you, it wasn't a shock to them,” said Haynes, per NBA on TNT on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “.. the last week and a half or so, the front office began attending practices… that started to raise eyebrows among members of the Bucks and the coaching staff… There's been signals all throughout this four-month tenure…that led to this point.”

It's unclear at this point who the Bucks brass will choose to bring in to be Griffin's replacement. Of course, it was less than a year ago that Milwaukee fired their previous head coach Mike Budenholzer, opening the door for Griffin's arrival in the first place.

Milwaukee next takes the floor against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 24.