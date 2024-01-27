Doc Rivers could debut as the Bucks' head coach soon...

The Doc Rivers era in Milwaukee is set to begin soon. After firing Adrian Griffin and hiring the one-time champion coach, the Milwaukee Bucks are now scheduled to debut their new man at the helm in the upcoming week.

According to a report, Rivers is expected to make his Bucks coaching debut on Monday when the team plays the Denver Nuggets on the road, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Rivers attended the Bucks' latest showdown against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which saw Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. lose 112-100. It is just Milwaukee's second game since the shock firing of Griffin. Assistant coach Joe Prunty has since taken over at the interim.

Doc Rivers was in the house tonight to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks against the Cleveland Cavaliers. pic.twitter.com/5fsC6rfzxm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 27, 2024

The Bucks still have a game scheduled on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans as they finish off the second of a back-to-back. While some would expect Rivers to take over in that game, especially after his Friday appearance, it certainly looks like he still has some things to prepare and do before he officially joins the team. Maybe Rivers is still completing his staff, having recently hired Dave Joerger and Rex Kalamian to assist him.

Sure enough, it will be interesting to see what changes Doc Rivers will make on the Bucks, particularly on the way they play after struggling defensively throughout the first half of the campaign. Facing the Nuggets in his Bucks coaching debut makes it even more interesting for the fanbase, as they'll be able to see what Rivers can do for the team. The veteran tactician would certainly want to make a good first impression.

For now, the Bucks faithful will have to wait for a couple more days to see their new head coach on the job.