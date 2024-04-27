Tyrese Haliburton, ladies and gentlemen. The Indiana Pacers star put the team on his back in Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday evening, posting a wild triple-double of 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 16 assists. To top it off, Haliburton won the game at the end of overtime with a nasty and-1 in the lane:
TYRESE HALIBURTON FOR THE AND-1 LEAD IN OT
An absurd three-point play for the Pacers guard, who took the ball from end to end to finish off the Bucks while giving Indiana a 2-1 series lead. As you can imagine, the NBA world was in awe of Haliburton's epic performance.
Here are some of the reactions:
Tyrese Haliburton zig-zagging into this floater to take the lead is so awesome. What a game!!!
In the process, Haliburton made history with only the fourth triple-double ever for the Pacers in the playoffs:
triple-double Ty.
Tyrese Haliburton drops the fourth playoff triple-double in franchise history tonight.
Myles Turner, Tyrese Haliburton lead the way for Pacers
Aside from Haliburton's heroics, big man Myles Turner had a mammoth game for the Pacers on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, too. He was 10 for 21 from the field for 29 points and nine boards. Hali's backcourt mate, Andrew Nembhard, also scored 16 points.
The Bucks continue to be without Giannis Antetokounmpo due to a calf injury and it's clearly hurting them. Although Milwaukee was in this one thanks to Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard, they need The Greek Freak on both ends of the floor, especially defensively considering the Pacers have one of the best offenses around.
Indiana struggled immensely to shoot the basketball from downtown in Game 3, draining just 26% of their triples. But, they were aggressive inside, winning the battle on the boards and registering 32 second chance points to just 15 for the Bucks.
This was the first playoff game in Indy since 2019. The last time they made the postseason was in the NBA Bubble where no fans were in attendance, so the atmosphere was electric here and the team fed off it. The Pacers came out hot and took a 19-point lead early in the first half and never looked back, despite going to overtime.
Haliburton had been relatively quiet in the series so far with just 21 points through the first two contests combined. That being said, it was nice to see him come alive and prove to be the difference-maker. Game 4 goes Sunday, with tip-off scheduled for 7 PM ET.