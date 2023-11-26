Giannis Antetokounmpo is dealing with a non-covid illness, but he is probable to play for the Bucks against the Blazers

The Milwaukee Bucks have unsurprisingly gotten off to a hot start in the 2023-24 campaign, racing out to an 11-5 record through their first 16 games. Of course, superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has played a big role in the team's success, and he figures to give them a chance to win everytime he takes the floor. However, his status for their contest against the Portland Trail Blazers is somewhat up in the air.

Even as he adjusts to his new partnership with Damian Lillard, Antetokounmpo's numbers have remained as strong as ever (29.7 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 4.5 APG, 59.9 FG%). However, it appears as though Giannis has come down with a bug of some sort, as he's been dealing with a non-covid illness lately. Thankfully, it doesn't seem like something that will keep him off the court, as he is listed as probable to play against the Blazers on Sunday afternoon.

Giannis Antetokounmpo hoping to lead Bucks past the Blazers

The Bucks should have a shot to beat the lowly Blazers without Antetokounmpo, but this is going to be a big game for the team considering how Portland traded Lillard to Milwaukee this past offseason. Given the tie-in these two teams now have, it makes sense to expect there to be some added stakes to this early season meeting.

The good news is that it seems like Antetokounmpo should be on the floor for this game, which is particularly notable since Khris Middleton is still out dealing with an Achilles injury. You can never say never when it comes to injuries and status updates in the NBA, but given how he is probable to play, it seems like Antetokounmpo should be expected to take the floor for this one.