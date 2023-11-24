Milwaukee Bucks superstar knows his team is better than what they showed on Wednesday against the Celtics.

On Wednesday evening, Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks dropped to 10-5 on the young 2023-24 NBA season with a disappointing 119-116 road loss to the Boston Celtics. The matchup between Milwaukee and Boston was highly anticipated for several reasons, most notably that the two teams figure to be the top contenders for the Eastern Conference crown next spring; however, on Wednesday, Antetokounmpo had a relatively pedestrian game by his MVP standards and the Bucks weren't quite able to get over the hump.

After the loss, Antetokounmpo got one hundred percent honest about what went wrong in the loss for the Bucks.

“We just gotta be better,” said Antetokounmpo, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “They want to shoot a lot of 3s. They get comfortable by shooting 3s. They play well when they shoot 3s and then they’re able to break down your defense and drive the ball, get in the paint and then kick it out for another 3.

“We got to do a better job to just defend the 3-point line, keeping guys in front of us. Hopefully next time, when we play them, we can do that. Or next time we play another team that wants to shoot a lot of 3s, we can do (that).”

Defense has indeed been a concern all season for the Bucks after parting ways with Jrue Holiday, who now coincidentally plays for the Celtics, in the deal for Damian Lillard. Up next for the Bucks is a home game against the Washington Wizards on November 24.