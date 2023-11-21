Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo enters the Pantheon with Wilt Chamberlain after he and Damian Lillard demolished the Wizards.

A lot of early season woes have finally culminated for the Milwaukee Bucks. Adrian Griffin figured out how to finally integrate Damian Lillard into the system without having to compromise Giannis Antetokounmpo's production. It was all on display when they clashed against a Washington Wizards squad that looked lost. The Greek Freak even took advantage of the poor defensive squad and notched a record that only Wilt Chamberlain has touched.

After demolishing the Wizards, Giannis Antetokounmpo became the first player with 40+ points on 75% shooting along with 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists in a two-game span. No one has gotten close to this feat except Wilt Chamberlain who achieved the stat line during the end of the 1968 season, per OptaSTATS.

The Bucks star was steamrolling through the Wizards defense on his 34 minutes of playing action. He scored 42 points and grabbed 13 boards. Antetokounmpo was only two assists short of a historic triple-double but he can surely replicate the feat again. Damian Lillard followed suit and notched 22 points. The Bucks guard also exemplified extremely good court vision which netted him seven dimes throughout 33 minutes of playing time.

Jordan Poole tried to fight back and outgun the Bucks but it was just not fate. The Wizards player still got 30 but his scoring outburst just was not enough to propel them over the Anteteokoumpo's squad.

All good things come in time and this Bucks squad just so happens to be a perfect example of patience. Will they keep this going and run through the rest of the league come the NBA Playoffs?