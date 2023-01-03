By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled to win games over the past two weeks. The team has lost five out of its last six and endured recent blowout losses to the Nets and Wizards. However, part of the reason for Milwaukee’s recent skid is the injury bug. Guard Jrue Holiday has sat out the last three games with a hamstring injury and then a non-COVID illness, while Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Sunday’s game against the Wizards with knee soreness. But according to a recent injury update, neither will miss any more time for the Bucks.

The Bucks have both Antetokounmpo and Holiday listed as available for Tuesday night’s showdown against the Wizards, per a tweet from Jim Owczarski. Also, guard George Hill is out for Milwaukee with an illness.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, 28, is in his tenth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Bucks. The Greek Freak has solidified his place as arguably the most complete player in the game. He impacts the game in just about every facet by averaging 32.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks. Antetokounmpo’s only real weaknesses are his free-throw and three-point shooting. He’s converting just 25.3% of his three-pointers and 64.5% of his free throws thus far this season.

With Antetokounmpo and Holiday set to return to the lineup, it’s hard to believe the Bucks won’t pick up a win on Tuesday. The Bucks have a lot at stake considering how often they’ve lost lately. Expect Antetokounmpo to have a huge game and for Milwaukee to win by double digits at home.