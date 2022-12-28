By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday suffered a left hamstring contusion in the team’s loss to the Celtics on Christmas Day. Considering the Bucks listed him as probable to play in Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls yesterday, folks didn’t expect that Holiday would miss any games from this injury. However, a recent injury update indicates that he will sit out for at least some time in a shocking and unfortunate turn of events.

The Bucks have ruled Holiday out of Wednesday night’s showdown in Chicago, per a tweet from the Chicago Tribune’s Julia Poe. Additionally, Khris Middleton is also out for the Bucks, while Alex Caruso and Javonte Green are questionable to play for the Bulls.

Jrue Holiday, 32, is in his 14th year in the NBA and his third as a member of the Bucks. He’s averaging 18.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks across 26 appearances this season. Holiday is shooting the ball incredibly accurately from the charity stripe, as he’s converting 89.3% of his free throw attempts, by far the best percentage of his career.

With Holiday out, expect the Bucks to hand additional playing time to point guard Jevon Carter. Like Holiday, Carter is a pesky perimeter defender who has a knack for disrupting the rhythm of ball handlers. But while Carter is known for his defensive acumen first and foremost, he brings even more to the table than just air-tight ball pressure. Carter can score the ball from behind the three-point arc — he’s shooting 38.8% from deep on 3.5 attempts per contest.