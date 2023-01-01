By James Kay · 2 min read

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Washington Wizards tonight. Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed on the injury report as “questionable” as he battles soreness in his left knee. He is joined by George Hill (non-COVID illness) with the same designation while Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) and Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) are out against the Wizards. The question is this: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing?

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury status vs. the Wizards

Antentokounmpo’s late addition to the injury report isn’t the best sign for Milwaukee, who didn’t play yesterday and won’t have another game until Tuesday. With Middleton and Holiday also hobbled by ailments, the Bucks will be without their top scorers. That trio has averaged 62.1 points per game this year.

Antetotkounmpo’s recent performances suggest this hasn’t been a lingering injury. He has scored at least 40 points in three of his last five games. Antentokounmpo made history over the last two games when he scored over 40 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in back-t0-back games. He was the first player to accomplish that feat since Moses Malone in 1982. Giannis Antentokounmpo is third in the league in scoring while pulling down 11.8 rebounds and dishing 5.2 assists per game.

The Bucks have struggled over their last few games, losing four out of their last five. They are waiting on Middleton to return to form and have been playing the long game with his recovery. Despite their recent slump, Milwaukee is third in the Eastern Conference and only trails the first place Celtics by 2.5 games.

So, when it comes to the question of if Giannis Antentokounmpo is playing tonight vs. the Wizards, the answer is still up in the air.