The Milwaukee Bucks had a disappointing finish to the 2023 NBA Playoffs, being ousted in the first round agains the No. 8 seed Miami Heat. Following offseason comments made by franchise star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have reloaded acquiring All-Star guard Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers. Aside from the trade, the Bucks are looking forward to another big boost internally from star guard Khris Middleton. Khris Middleton has been hampered by injury issues in recent seasons and he is currently recovering from offseason knee surgery. Middleton recently spoke at training camp and revealed that the current plan is for him to be ready for opening night as per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Khris Middleton just spoke to reporters. "I think I'm very close. Everything that they mapped out after my procedure and being able to get in the weight room and the court, I've been right on pace. It's been slow, but that's kind of the way they planned it out." – Middleton https://t.co/xtj2fVVAFh — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) October 5, 2023

When asked if he expects to be ready for opening night on Oct. 26, Middleton said that is the plan. pic.twitter.com/TpQU2yHnca — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) October 5, 2023

Khris Middleton underwent surgery for his knee injury in June and while the initial prognosis was for him to have recovered by now, he is still limited to individual workouts as per Nehm. Middleton was limited to only 33 games last season and only two games the year before during the 2022 playoffs.

Khris Middleton was available though during the Bucks first round playoff series against the Heat. Through five games he averaged 23.8 points per game, 6.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists with splits of 46.5 percent shooting from the field, 40.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 86.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

When healthy, Middleton is an All-Star caliber player. He's made the All-Star team three times in his career and as recently as the 2021-22 season. Middleton has spent 10 of his 11 seasons with the Bucks after playing one year as a rookie with the Detroit Pistons.