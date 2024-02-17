The Bucks are looking to host their first All-Star Game in nearly 50 years.

The Milwaukee Bucks are throwing their hat in the ring in an effort to host the NBA All-Star Game at Fiserv Forum in either 2027 or 2028, according to Chris Haynes of TNT:

“The Milwaukee Bucks are bidding to bring 2027 or 2028 NBA All-Star Weekend to Fiserv Forum, sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.”

The Bucks haven't hosted an NBA All-Star Game since 1977, which was held at Milwaukee Arena. Fiserv Stadium has never hosted the event.

This year's All-Star Game is being held in Indianapolis. Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are both starters in Sunday's game.

In 2025, the event will be held at Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors. In 2026, the Los Angeles Clippers will host at the still-under-construction Intuit Dome.

Despite only hosting the one time nearly 50 years ago, the Bucks have seen more All-Star Weekend activity than a handful of other cities. Portland, Sacramento, Memphis, and Oklahoma City are the only NBA cities that have not yet hosted an NBA All-Star Game. The Kings did host two All-Star Games when they were in Rochester in 1956 and in Cincinnati in 1966 when they were the Royals, and the Thunder had hosted it twice when they were in Seattle in 1974 and 1987 when they were known as the SuperSonics. That leaves the Portland Trail Blazers and the Memphis Grizzlies as the only two franchises never to play host to an NBA All-Star Game.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently 35-21 on the season, but only 3-7 under new coach Doc Rivers. They currently sit in third place in the NBA Eastern Conference standings.