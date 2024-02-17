The Bucks superstar had a fantastic reaction after failing to recreate his series-ending shot over the Thunder.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard is having some fun at NBA All-Star Weekend.

Not only is the Bucks superstar competing in Saturday's 3-point contest, but Lillard is also an All-Star starter for the first time in his career.

Ahead of the 3-point contest, TNT's Chris Haynes asked him to recreate his iconic series-ending game winner over the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019. Lillard had a hilarious response:

"I ain't got it no more." Damian Lillard tried to recreate his famous game winner against the Thunder, but he missed 😅pic.twitter.com/waB03PlHxu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 17, 2024

Before taking the shot, Lillard asked Haynes, “Why do you all want to live in the past? We can't be living in the past. At some point we've got to let this go.”

Unfortunately, the Bucks guard missed the shot wide left and he turned around to tell Haynes, “I ain't got it no more.”

That's not exactly true. Lillard is going through a tough stretch of late, but he was able to bring out “Dame time” against the Sacramento Kings last month, when the Bucks guard hit a game-winning 3-pointer.

With the Bucks down by two points and with only ticks remaining in overtime, Lillard raced down the court and decided to take matters into his own hands. Everyone knew who was going to take the last shot for the Bucks. Even with the presence of two-time league Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor, it was always going to be Lillard who would get the final stab for Milwaukee. And of course, Lillard delivered the goods for his team, nailing the shot from behind the arc to give the Bucks a 143-142 victory.

Lillard, who won the 3-point contest last year, is the favorite to repeat as champion.