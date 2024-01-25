Milwaukee had a really cool gift for fans attending Wednesday's game.

The Milwaukee Bucks took on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night in the first game of the post-Adrian Griffin era, and they made it extra special for a large number of Damian Lillard fans.

The Bucks gave out special “Dame Time” watches to the first 10,000 fans attending the game:

The Bucks gave out a ‘Dame Time’ watch to the first 10,000 fans tonight ⌚️pic.twitter.com/UmRZ1iTEbC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 25, 2024

Lillard got to break out his patented celebration just last week, when he hit a bonkers deep three-pointer leaning to his left just as the buzzer sounded to give the Bucks a 143-142 win in overtime over the Sacramento Kings.

“I do [the Dame Time celebration] when it’s necessary and tonight, it was necessary,” Lillard said after the game.

Of course, tapping the wrist to remind everyone of what time it is after hitting a clutch shot has been Damian Lillard's signature for a while now. Lillard had multiple game-winners in his career with the Portland Trail Blazers, including a pair of playoff series ending shots over the Houston Rockets in 2013 and the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017.

Assistant coach Joe Prunty acted as interim head coach for the game after the giveaway.

The Bucks' decision to fire head coach Adrian Griffin on Tuesday caught everyone by surprise — perhaps even their superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lillard. General manager Jon Horst revealed that no Bucks player was asked for any opinion on the matter before handing relieving Griffin of his duties.

The Bucks have reached agreement with Doc Rivers to take over as the next head coach of the team. With Lillard putting up numbers that are still very good, yet below his performance of the last several seasons, Bucks fans will be hoping to see more “Dame Time” celebrations in the near future.