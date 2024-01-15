Damian Lillard explained his thought process of taking the last shot for Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Bucks endured a nail-biting cross-conference matchup against the Sacramento Kings. The Bucks pulled out a 142-142 victory off the leadership of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Lillard hit a clutch-three pointer to seal the win, which he discussed after the game.

Damian Lillard opens up on his clutch shot to push the Bucks past the Kings

Lillard discussed the makings of the play in a post-game press conference:

“I just kind of let the ball bounce a little bit to let everybody get to their spots, and I looked up and two guys ran to Giannis. And [Brook Lopez] was already running towards me and I knew [a pick and roll] was what the play was going to advance to,” Lillard told Bally Sports Wisconsin.

The star point guard continued, “I advanced to [Lopez] and just took off running. Fox was kind of trailing the play and he got back in front of me caused I slowed down. So I changed directions and went into space…All I was looking for was a good look at the rim, and when I did, it was a comfortable shot.”

Of course, Lillard reacted with his signature ‘Dame Time' celebration after he made the buzzer beater. He finished the night with 29 points and eight assists. Meanwhile, his partner-in-crime, Giannis Antetokounmpo also had a standout showing.

Antetokounmpo notched a triple-double, ending the contest with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. As Lillard explained, The Greek Freak attracted attention and allowed the outside to open up.

Milwaukee moved to 28-12 with their big win. All in all, the Bucks hope to maintain their momentum as the 2023-24 season progresses to its midpoint.