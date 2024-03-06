The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off of a 112-106 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, and Patrick Beverley claimed he taught James Harden his stepback jumper from their days together on the Houston Rockets.
“You got to think like so me beard man I started my career off with beard,” Patrick Beverley said on his podcast. “Always bro, right always bro, right. I make a move in the middle he likes to left stepback pull back I make a move right stepback pull back, hit it look at him, he laugh, oh yeah you see that I'm locked the f**k in right now. Where you get that from? Me. You forgot I told you about the stepback, you asked me why I'm stepping back so much when I came overseas, so that was fun. The interaction was great. I twas all lost in the art of basketball today it was great, it was great.”
The Bucks' win over the Clippers was a big one, and the latest during their six-game winning streak, as the team seemingly starts to figure it out with Doc Rivers on the sideline.
Tonight, the Bucks will take on the Golden State Warriors before having a road game against the Los Angeles Lakers and a rematch against the Clippers.
Despite the struggles when Doc Rivers took over the Bucks, the team is still currently in line to be the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. They will try to solidify themselves in that spot down the stretch this season.