Giannis Antetokounmpo has been having yet another MVP-like season for the Milwaukee Bucks. Although the team struggled at first with Doc Rivers taking over for first-year head coach Adrian Griffin in the middle of the season, the Bucks have won six straight games to take sole possession of second place in the Eastern Conference. Now, Milwaukee will look to keep their win streak alive on Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors, who are looking to rise out of the lay-in tournament region of the Western Conference standings. However, Antetokounmpo's status for this game is still in question after he missed their last game. This has led many to ask the question: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing vs. the Warriors on Wednesday night?
Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury status vs. Warriors
Antetokounmpo did not play on Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers due to left achilles tendinitis. Originally listed as questionable to play against the Clippers, Giannis was seen in discomfort and laboring his lower left leg.
Once again, the Bucks star finds himself listed on the team's injury report as questionable to play due to this Achilles injury. It is expected that Giannis will go through his same pregame warmups before a final decision on his status is made.
Giannis Antetokounmpo testing out his injured achilles during warmups before Bucks-Clippers in Milwaukee.
He has been ruled out for tonight's game.pic.twitter.com/I1hDMvMXbc
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 5, 2024
On the season, Antetokounmpo has missed a total of only three games, averaging 30.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 61.9 percent from the floor. He is currently on pace to play in more than 70 games for the first time since the 2018-19 season, which was when he won his first MVP award.
In Antetokounmpo's absence on Monday night against the Clippers, it was Patrick Beverley who drew the start alongside Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley in the backcourt. Beverley played a total of 34 minutes, recording 12 points, nine rebounds, and four steals. Should Giannis be unable to go against the Warriors, Pat Bev would likely be the player on the Bucks' roster to benefit the most from a minutes perspective.
The Bucks are also set to be without Khris Middleton on Wednesday night, as he has not played since February 6 due to a left ankle sprain.
So, when it comes to the question of whether Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing tonight vs. the Warriors, the answer will be determined later in the day.