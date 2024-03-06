Gone are the days when the face of the NBA has been dominated by the USA. Now, the game has gone more global with players coming from different countries earning All-NBA and NBA All-Star honors. A testament to this is the current NBA champion Nikola Jokic and former Most Valuable Player, Giannis Antetokounmpo. With LeBron James nearing the end of his career, there has to be someone who takes over the mantle of being the game's premier ambassador. But, it seems like the Milwaukee Bucks star is not at all interested.
Being the face of the league brings about a lot of benefits when it comes to viewing one's legacy and getting money. Endorsements from companies find themselves attracted to them at all times, just ask LeBron James and Michael Jordan. However, this is not what the Bucks legend wants in his career, via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.
“But a lot of people will fight for this, fight for, ‘I want to be the face of the NBA.' For what? You'll be the face of the NBA and what happened? Are you a better basketball player? What does that mean? It doesn't mean [anything]. I don't want this, I want to live life, a humble life, a modest life, a simple life, a quiet life, you know,” Giannis Antetokounmpo declared.
Bucks legend disinterested
The Greek Freak has practically won every award there is in the league, except for Rookie of the Year. He notched two Most Valuable Player honors in the past five years with a Defensive Player of the Year accolade to go along with it. All of this was done under the Bucks system. But, this does not automatically make him interested in being the golden boy of the NBA.
“Obviously, there are things like this [movie premiere] that have to take place, but that doesn't change me or who I am at my core, you know. And I try not to fall into the bubble. I refuse. I refuse to fall into the bubble of me, him, that, you, that, me. This guy's better and this guy scored more. It's for other people, not for me, man,” he concluded.
With Antetokounmpo out of the equation, who will be the next man up? Luka Doncic? Nikola Jokic? Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? Maybe even Victor Wembanyama will slide into that conversation in the next three years.