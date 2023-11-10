Milwaukee Bucks coach Adrian Griffin got ejected against the Indiana Pacers, and now we know the reason why

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin was ejected from Milwaukee's 126-124 loss against the Indiana Pacers at the 7-minute, 52-second mark of the third quarter after receiving two quick technical fouls.

Griffin got upset with the officiating crew after Cameron Payne was knocked down on a drive and Giannis Antetokounmpo was trying to put up a shot after pulling down an offensive rebound. Antetokounmpo ultimately dunked the ball, but Griffin had said enough to get thrown out. Giannis went on to score 54 points in the loss.

After the game, the Pool Report detailed why the Bucks coach was ejected. The Pool Report interview was conducted by Dustin Dopirak (Indianapolis Star) with Crew Chief Kevin Cutler following tonight’s Bucks at Pacers game.

QUESTION: “Why was Adrian Griffin assessed a double technical foul and ejected in the third period?”

CUTLER: “The first technical foul was for an overt reaction to a non-call on Giannis Antetokounmpo. The second was for disrespecting an official with profanity and per rule, two technical fouls, that is an automatic ejection.”

From the sounds of it, it wasn't necessarily the level of complaining that Griffin did in protesting a non-call, but that he said one of the magic words that will get any head coach ejected.

Griffin's ejection comes just one game after Bucks superstar Antetokounmpo was ejected against the Detroit Pistons for unsportsmanlike conduct after briefly staring at Isaiah Stewart after dunking the ball. That call drew immediate blowback by NBA fans online.

In tonight's loss

Up next for Griffin and the Bucks, they take on the Orlando Magic on Saturday.