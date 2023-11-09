Bucks fans are left with all sorts of reactions to the ejection of Giannis Antetokounmpo from Wednesday's game versus the Pistons.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was not able to finish Wednesday night's showdown between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons after he was ejected from the contest due to the accumulation of two technical fouls.

Antetokounmpo was first called a technical foul late in the second quarter for using profanities in arguing a missed foul call while he was driving to the basket. The two-time league Most Valuable Player picked up his second technical foul early in the third quarter for taunting after a big throwdown.

Giannis Antetokounmpo tossed after 2nd technical foul

The technical that got Antetokounmpo ejected left lots of Bucks and NBA fans infuriated, to say the least.

“If Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to get a technical for this – hopefully the NBA puts out a statement that star players can’t showboat a little bit when they do something good. This is a perfect example of a ref making the game about themselves,” said Kyle Malzhan on X.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected for a second technical foul for taunting after he dunked on Isaiah Stewart. The NBA is COOKED pic.twitter.com/qnW3tUYXBS — Thirstiest Nigga in LA (@ashtonmorris1) November 9, 2023

“Giannis Antetokounmpo was just ejected for…mean mugging following a dunk. A superstar showing the kind of emotion that makes him beloved by the fans who paid to see him tonight. How does this happen?” asked Stephen Watson.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was not ejected for taunting. He was ejected because the referee inserted himself into the game. pic.twitter.com/qQqO9UHwRo — wisconsinsane (@wisconsinsane) November 9, 2023

“Giannis Antetokounmpo getting kicked out for THIS, is absurd. Refs have something against Giannis?” said a seemingly miffed @TappingTheKeg.

From @OpinionatedSF19: “Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo ejected for looking at a player…😭 What is happening to the NBA?😂”

Emotions are part of the game and it was not like Giannis Antetokounmpo did something overly disrespectful, but that did not prevent him from getting tossed out of the game.

Emotions are part of the game and it was not like Giannis Antetokounmpo did something overly disrespectful, but that did not prevent him from getting tossed out of the game. It almost feels as though the NBA many people grew up watching in the 80s and the 90s isn't the same league they're watching anymore because if that's the going rate for a technical foul these days, there's no way Scottie Pippen would be able to walk away unbothered by the referees if he did this today.

Fortunately for the Bucks, they still came away with a 120-118 win against the Pistons, with Damian Lillard leading the charge with 34 points.