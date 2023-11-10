Indiana Pacers fans reacted to Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's 54-point outburst on Thursday.

The Indiana Pacers somehow survived Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's 54–point explosion on Thursday. Fans of the Blue and Gold erupted on X after their team's hard-fought 126-124 win.

“This is a big win that past #Pacers teams didn't find a way to pull out. This group is special,” @TheDestinAdams tweeted.

“Now THAT is a signature #Pacers win against one of the best teams in the league,” per @MarcD1075.

“DONT BE AFRAID TO SAY THE PACERS BEAT THEM GO AHEAD,” @pacersgoat wrote.

The Indiana Pacers are 6-3, winning three straight games. 🔥 Tonight VS Milwaukee: Tyrese Haliburton — 29 pts, 10 ast, 6 reb

Bennedict Mathurin — 26 pts, 11 reb

Myles Turner — 21 pts, 6 reb pic.twitter.com/qnx4cmgD5E — Zach Pearson (@zapearsonNBA) November 10, 2023

The Pacers survived Giannis Antetokounmpo's 54-point explosion

Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton led the charge for Indiana. He finished with 29 points and 10 assists. Bennedict Mathurin had his best game of the season with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Myles Turner scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds for Indy.

Indiana built an early 27-9 lead before the Bucks clawed their way back into the game. The Pacers led 53-41 on two Obi Toppin free throws in the second quarter before Milwaukee closed the gap to 66-60 at halftime.

The Bucks turned things around midway through the fourth quarter. Malik Beasley's triple gave Milwaukee a 113-103 lead with 7:08 left to play.

However, the Pacers refused to go away. Haliburton, Turner, and Mathurin came through in crunch time for the Blue and Gold. Haliburton's triple from the right wing gave the Pacers the lead for good with 1:29 left in the game. He torched the Charlotte Hornets for 43 points on Saturday.

The Bucks missed the services of point guard Damian Lillard due to calf soreness. Consequently, Giannis Antetokounmpo carried the scoring load on his massive shoulders.

The Greek Freak made 19 of 25 field goals and grabbed 12 boards. Khris Middleton was the Bucks' second-leading scorer with 19 points.

The Pacers snapped the Bucks' three-game winning streak on Thursday. Indy (6-3) a half-game lead over Milwaukee (5-3) in the Central Division standings with the victory.