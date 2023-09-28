Where there's a big sports news, there's Skip Bayless. Take for example the blockbuster trade on Wednesday that saw superstar point guard Damian Lillard go from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Milwaukee Bucks. For Bayless, adding Lillard at the expense of Jrue Holiday did not make Milwaukee better.

“Trading Holiday for Lillard just made the Bucks a little worse,” Bayless said via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

As a polarizing sports personality, it's not surprising for Bayless to draw a ton of reactions to his take.

“This guy's a liar, a grifter, and an actor. Stop giving him attention,” said X user @D0z_M4n_D4rk.

“My friend and I have been having an informed debate about this all day and he agrees with Skip so I just won the argument lmao,” said @Guardabascio.

Others think that Bayless was right. Although the Bucks got an all-time great scorer in Damian Lillard to pair up with Giannis Antetokounmpo, they also just lost one of the best two-way players in the league. Holiday is certainly the better defender than Lillard. In fact, Holiday is not just a great defender, but an elite one, considering that he's been included in five All-Defensive Teams so far in his career.

“I don’t usually agree with Skip but he’s right this time,” @jimmydey26 backs up Bayless' take.

“Weirdly I agree with skip…Bucs wont be able to guard anyone on the perimeter,” @KidCarts87 chimed in.

The three-team swap that also involved the Phoenix Suns had the Blazers receiving Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, and draft picks from the Bucks. The Suns, meanwhile, received Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little, Keyon Johnson, and Grayson Allen.