Damian Lillard spent pretty much his entire offseason trying to find his way off of the Portland Trail Blazers, and he succeeded in that quest by getting dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks. While there's no doubt Lillard is thrilled with this on-court development, he is currently dealing with a tough off-court issue that has caught the attention of fans.

Just days after getting traded to the Bucks, Lillard and wife, Kay'La, announced that they would be getting a divorce. This caught many fans by surprise, and the timing of it happening shortly after this blockbuster move is quite unfortunate. According to the filing, it appears as if the Lillard's have decided to call it quits due to irreconcilable differences, and they may have been living in different houses for the past ten months.

“Former Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard filed for divorce Oct. 2 from Kay’La Lillard, his wife and the mother of his three children…The divorce filing, filed in Clackamas County Circuit Court, cites “irreconcilable differences” between the Lillards that “caused the irremediable breakdown of their marriage.” The filing would suggest that in December 2022, Kay’La Lillard moved into a $2.7 million West Linn home, while Damian Lillard remained in the couple’s $7.7 million West Linn mansion. According to filings, Lillard moved in September of this year to a home in Tualatin.” – Sophie Peel, Willamette Week

It's tough to see that the Lillard's are going through a tough time off the court, and the hope is that they can work through their differences and have an amicable split if that's the path they are choosing to take. Lillard will obviously be focused on making an impact on the court with his new team, but first, it looks like he has some personal business to take care of off the court before things get underway.