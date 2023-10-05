Freak Time is the new branding of the Milwaukee Bucks duo of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The duo has opened Adrian Griffin to a wide array of schematics that he can launch at rival teams. NBA fans already know that this duo is lethal when it comes to running the dribble handoff or pick-and-roll. Dame knows this and he issued a stern warning against rivals like the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and the rest of the league, via the Bucks' X account.

“They’re not gonna allow Giannis to come downhill and just dunk every time,” Damian Lillard said about the previous ways the teams like the Heat and Celtics employed to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks star went into further detail on why these teams should pick their poison when facing them, “Which one are you gonna do? Are you gonna clog up the paint or are you gonna allow me to make 9 threes?”

Teams will have to eventually decide what they are going to do to stop the Bucks duo. Lillard shot 37.1% from outside the arc last season while attempting an average of 11.3 of them per game. His scoring averages hit a career-high of 32.2 points per game which should strike fear in the hearts of opponents.

Antetokounmpo, on the other hand, knocked down 57.2% of his shots from inside last season. The trade for Lillard will definitely space out the floor better for him and open a lot of driving lanes. Which team will be the first to solve this jarring conundrum on defense?