Outside linebacker Bud Dupree turned 30 in February and will play in his eighth NFL season in 2023. However, the Kentucky product has to find a new home. Following two seasons with the Tennessee Titans and head coach Mike Vrabel in the AFC South, reports have come in that the Dupree will be a roster casualty. Titans general manager Ryan Carthon has begun a roster reconstruction in Nashville, and Dupree will be released. Where can he end up? Here we’ll look at the three best landing spots for Bud Dupree in the 2023 NFL Free Agency, including the Las Vegas Raiders.

During his two seasons with the Titans, Dupree had a 9.0 percent pressure rate and accumulated 55 pressures. That’s along with eight sacks. However, his productivity was limited because he missed 12 games due to unavailability. Recall that Dupree was a team captain at Kentucky during the first two seasons of the Mark Stoops era and was a top EDGE defender in college football. In fact, he recorded 74 tackles and 8.5 sacks in 2014. He also spent six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Titans before the 2021 season. However, after only two seasons, the Titans have decided to end the contract. Dupree is now likely to find a new home on a contender as he begins the final chapter of his professional football journey.

In 2022, Dupree tallied 18 total tackles and 4.0 sacks. He also had one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Titans ex-general manager Jon Robinson signed Dupree to a five-year, $82.5 million contract before of the 2021 season to strengthen Tennessee’s pass rush. Unfortunately, Dupree’s career with the Titans was eventually hampered by injuries, uneven play, and off-field controversy.

According to Spotrac, releasing Dupree instantly produces $9.350 million in financial freedom while incurring a dead cap charge of $10.8 million. Designating Dupree as a Post-June-1 release would result in significant savings (roughly $15.7 million) while extending Dupree’s $10.50 million dead cap penalty throughout 2023 and 2024. Although no formal designation has been published or reported, the Titans are expected to take the immediate savings.

Let’s look at the three best landing spots for Bud Dupree in 2023 NFL free agency.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

The majority of the starting secondary of the Philadelphia Eagles are due to become free agents. This includes CJ Gardner-Johnson, Marcus Epps, and James Bradberry. That’s in addition to both starting linebackers, both defensive tackles, at least one starting offensive lineman, and a starting running back. Although there are better in-house replacements for these positions, the departure of Gardner-Johnson would pose a significant challenge for the Eagles. That’s especially if they are unable to find a suitable replacement for Jonathan Gannon as defensive coordinator. With Bradberry and Darius Slay’s age, drafting someone to help out in the secondary is a priority for the Eagles.

This is where Bud Dupree can possibly help. Though he isn’t technically in the secondary, Dupree surely helps shore up their linebacker void. Adding Dupree would definitely make life in free agency a little easier for head coach Nick Sirianni.

2. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have a critical need for a pass rusher as they did not replace Von Miller. Remember that he signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency. They cut two rotational outside linebackers. This leaves only Leonard Floyd and Michael Hoecht as the only two edge players with meaningful experience. The Rams plan to address this need through trade, draft, and free agency.

They should definitely give Bud Dupree a look. We’re not sure if he’s better than either Floyd or Hoecht, but Dupree can surely add more depth to the Rams’ linebacker spots. Dupree also gives them much-needed experience at the spot, which can potentially reinvigorate their defense.

1. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders need to focus on improving their defense by acquiring three impact players. Of course, a quarterback is necessary for the long term. That said, improving their defense is crucial for their divisional matchups with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. Signing or trading for a veteran quarterback may be an option. That’s if they are unable to find a suitable prospect in the draft. However, looking back to 2022, a better defense could have meant more wins last season. Ideally, the Raiders need to acquire a linebacker and two defensive backs.

Again, Bud Dupree can help fill these voids. It’d be interesting to see how Dupree can function in the system of Patrick Graham, but Dupree’s experience and physicality can certainly be quite helpful.