The Tennessee Titans have been busy this offseason clearing cap space. Robert Woods and Taylor Lewan already got released, and now pass rusher Bud Dupree is heading for free agency after being cut, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“The #Titans are expected to release pass-rusher Bud Dupree, sources say, the former big-ticket FA signing who was due $17M this season. More player turnover to reallocate resources, as another veteran pass-rusher hits the market.”

Dupree signed a massive five-year deal worth $82.5 million, but the Titans are moving on after just two seasons. The former Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher should have a busy market in free agency, although his next contract will likely be nowhere near as much as the Titans gave him a couple of years ago.

Dupree also dealt with issues regarding an altercation, so his tenure in Tennessee did not go well.

Dupree totaled 11.5 sacks in his final year as a Steeler, but he had just seven sacks In two seasons with the Titans after signing that blockbuster contract.

The Titans aren’t stopping with Dupree, either, and reports surfaced that Derrick Henry’s name has also floated around the trade market.

The move frees up nearly $10 million in cap space for the Titans, according to Spotrac.

“Bud Dupree’s release will leave behind $10.85M of dead cap, including $1.25M of guaranteed salary. The move frees up $9.35M of space for the #Titans who continue to move off of veteran contracts this offseason.”

The Titans continue their cost-cutting ways with free agency right around the corner, although they did decide to roll with Ryan Tannehill, at least for the time being.