Coming off a Super Bowl appearance, many eyes will be on the Philadelphia Eagles’ offseason. Ahead of free agency and the draft, we’ll be making our Eagles bold predictions for the 2023 NFL offseason.

Philadelphia was narrowly defeated in the Super Bowl by the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35. The Eagles had one of the most talented teams in football this season, and the ascension of Jalen Hurts put them over the top. AJ Brown became an elite target for Hurts after being acquired last spring, allowing Devonta Smith to improve with a star receiver next to him.

With a standout offensive line, run game, passing attack and defense, it is no question the Eagles have a great foundation to build on. But questions lie ahead this offseason, as Philadelphia is faced with many key incumbents potentially leaving in free agency.

The Eagles also have two first-round picks, with the 10th overall pick via the New Orleans Saints and their own pick at No. 30. These picks will allow Philadelphia to improve its roster and possibly replace impending free agents. They will also have to keep extensions in mind for Hurts and Smith, as they could complete that this offseason or sometime in the near future.

With that said, here are four bold predictions for the Eagles’ 2023 NFL offseason.

4. Eagles re-sign Javon Hargrave

Javon Hargrave is a pivotal free agent for the Eagles to bring back. Hargrave is one of the best interior defensive linemen in all of football. While they drafted Jordan Davis in the first round last season, he can play next to Hargrave. Fletcher Cox is also a free agent at the position but is two years older than Hargrave.

While retaining him could require a hefty payday, Hargrave impacts the game immensely. He finished 2022 with 11 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

If the Eagles lose Hargrave, it will be a tough blow for their defense. However, they could pivot to re-signing Cox, with Davis slotting in next to him.

3. Eagles draft a cornerback

Darius Slay has been a lockdown corner for the Eagles, with James Bradberry emerging as a great corner on the other side. Bradberry is a free agent, and with so many impact players hitting the market, it will be hard for Philadelphia to bring him back.

The Arizona Cardinals have been linked to Bradberry after hiring Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their head coach. Arizona also had interest in Bradberry last offseason before he signed a deal with Philadelphia.

Replacing him in the draft is an option for the Eagles, as there are many quality options on the outside. With one of their two first-round picks, they could consider Cam Smith, Christian Gonzalez, Devon Witherspoon, Joey Porter Jr. or and Kelee Ringo. With so many corners projected to be first or second-round picks, the Eagles have the option to replace Bradberry in the draft.

2. Eagles re-sign Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

One of the most important free agents for Philadelphia is Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. Gardner-Johnson is a great defensive back who has the versatility to play safety and in the slot. He was a key component of the Eagles’ defense and would be tough to replace.

Gardner-Johnson should be re-signed by Philadelphia, as he can continue to help their defense be one of the best in the league. Even if they have to franchise tag Gardner-Johnson, it would be well worth it, as his impact on their defense is valuable.

1. Eagles draft a running back

While Miles Sanders has been a good running back for the Eagles offense, there are more important positions to focus on. Paying a running back doesn’t equal team success. Since 2009, the leading rusher on the Super Bowl-winning team has been paid no more than $2.5 million.

Sanders could be tough to lose, but there are more important positions for the Eagles to pay. In the draft, there are quality options at running back that Philadelphia could consider. Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs headline this running back class, and they are both extremely talented.

Robinson has received comparisons to Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley from draft experts after a tremendous season at Texas. Gibbs is a speedy back that can contribute to the run and pass attack. He has been compared to Alvin Kamara by draft experts due to his acceleration and ability to be a mismatch in the passing game.

There are other options down the board, and the Eagles could replace Sanders with this quality running back class.