Bulls guard Alex Caruso has been turning heads this season and has been mentioned as being a candidate of Defensive Player of the Year.

The Chicago Bulls may be a disappointing team so far to start the 2023-24 NBA season, but one player who has certainly been making headlines is Alex Caruso. He's been one of the lone bright spots for the Bulls so far and he'll have no shortage of suitors when the NBA trade deadline arrives. The Bulls may not be a very good team right now, but Alex Caruso's name has come up in Defensive Player of the Year discussions. Caruso gave his thoughts on that subject via Jamal Collier of ESPN.

“I'm sure there's a lot of people who didn't think I'd be in the NBA, who didn't think I'd be on a championship team, didn't think I'd be first-team all-defense,” Caruso said. “And there's probably a bunch of people that don't think I can win a Defensive Player of the Year. I don't ever rule anything out just because I continue to impress myself with the heights I can reach.”

Alex Caruso also told Collier that he isn't going to be solely focused on winning a Defensive Player of the Year Award.

“I don't know if necessarily I'm going to go out and make that my sole focus,” Caruso said. “I'm going to concentrate on doing my job and helping the team win, that's when my success comes with it. But you never rule it out.”

Caruso is in his third season with the Bulls after signing as a free agent in the 2021 offseason. He spent the first four years of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers where he won a championship in 2020.