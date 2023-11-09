It's not a mean feat at all for Bulls guard Alex Caruso to receive some lavish praise from Suns star Kevin Durant.

With Bradley Beal back from injury, the Phoenix Suns were better equipped to take care of business easily against the Chicago Bulls, especially when Kevin Durant has been playing at such a high level. However, in the NBA, there is no such thing as an easy game. The Bulls stuck the course for the entire night, keeping it close up until Jusuf Nurkic stuck the dagger in their hearts with a soft floater to give them the lead in overtime that they would not relinquish.

One of the driving forces behind the Bulls' spirited performance against the Suns on Wednesday night was the play of Alex Caruso, one of the best defensive guards in the league. Caruso, in a one-point loss, was a +24 for the Bulls, owing to his incredible two-way play. He finished the game with 19 points on 7-9 shooting, adding in his customary defensive contributions of three steals and two blocks, changing the game for the Bulls and giving them a good chance at a victory.

And as the old adage goes, game recognizes game, so it's not a mean feat at all for Caruso to receive some lavish praise from Kevin Durant. Caruso, after all, despite giving up a few inches to Durant, was the Bulls' best option at defending the Suns star.

“He’s a phenomenal player. I don’t even want to call him a role player. But just a guy that you can plug with any lineup and he’s going to make the right reads, the right plays on the defensive and offensive side,” Durant told reporters, per Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic.

Kevin Durant on Alex Caruso: pic.twitter.com/nuJWFv8ekl — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) November 9, 2023

There are some players who simply have the ability to come up with winning plays embedded in their DNA, and Alex Caruso is one of them. The Suns would have taken care of the Bulls way more easily had it not for Caruso's timely plays and stifling defense.

There's a reason why the Bulls, in their quest to make their current core work, have set an exorbitant price for Caruso on the trade market, as his contributions can be very helpful for a team that's looking for a do-it-all guard who's willing to sacrifice his body and drop his ego for the betterment of the team.