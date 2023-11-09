The Bulls are taking on the Suns on Wednesday, and Frank Vogel had some high praise for his former player, Alex Caruso.

The Chicago Bulls are off to a 3-5 start so far in the 2023-24 season. Chicago had a surprisingly successful season a year ago as they ended up squeaking into the play-in tournament, and they are hoping for similar success this year. On Wednesday night, the Bulls are taking on the Phoenix Suns, and for Alex Caruso, it's an intriguing matchup. Before coming to the Bulls, Caruso spent a lot of time playing with the Los Angeles Lakers. He had a lot of success there, and his head coach was Frank Vogel, who is now the head coach of the Suns.

Alex Caruso was with the Lakers from 2017 to 2021, and he joined the Bulls before the 2021-22 season. Before Wednesday's game, Frank Vogel was asked about his time with Caruso, and he had a lot of praise for his former player.

“He’s [Alex Caruso] the best,” Vogel told the media. “I love Alex [Caruso]. Represents all the right things, Championship DNA type of player, does all the dirty work, and is really a star defensive player. I think this is the first year he got All-Defensive team, but to me he’s been performing at that level for the last few years.”

Before Caruso went to the Bulls and Vogel went to the Suns, the two of them won the championship with the Lakers in the 2020 NBA bubble. Those two shared some special times together before parting ways.

Caruso has now found a new home in Chicago, and Bulls fans have loved the level of play that he brought with him to the Windy City.