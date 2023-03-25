Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is expected to play against the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers in their back-to-back on Sunday and Monday, respectively; however, the veteran scorer said there’s one thing that could affect his availability.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, DeRozan shared that as long as their games against the Lakers and Clippers don’t go into double overtime or more, he should be “fine.”

“I think I’m going to be fine. As long as we don’t go in a double or triple or even quadruple overtime I should be fine,” DeRozan explained, per Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic.

DeMar DeRozan suffered a quad injury last Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers and was forced to exit the said contest. He also missed their following game against the Portland Trail Blazers, which only raised concerns about his status moving forward.

Fortunately, it doesn’t look like DeRozan’s injury is severe and should be a cause of concern moving forward.

The Bulls are trying to stay in contention for a Play-In spot in the East, so DeRozan’s presence is definitely crucial in their bid to qualify. They are currently 10th in the East with a 35-38 record, two and half games ahead of the 11th-seeded Indiana Pacers.

If the Bulls can keep their lead heading to the final stretch of games this 2022-23 season, they should be able to easily finish within the eighth to 10 seeds. The Atlanta Hawks are currently no. 8, albeit just one game ahead the Chicago franchise.