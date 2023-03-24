Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Chicago Bulls are looking to get back to the playoffs in a rocky season. An opportunity for an easy road win awaits them as they prepare to take on a battered Portland Trail Blazers squad. Ahead of an important game for the 10th-seeded Bulls, there is a very important question at hand: Is DeMar DeRozan playing tonight vs. the Blazers?

DeMar DeRozan injury status for Bulls vs. Trail Blazers

On the NBA injury report, DeRozan is listed as questionable with a right quad strain. He suffered the injury on Wednesday in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, exiting the blowout loss in the third quarter. Zach LaVine gave a promising update on his status going forward, though it may not apply to this particular game.

DeRozan is averaging 25.1 points, 5.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the field for the Bulls. The team has performed much better since Patrick Beverley’s arrival but they still have work to do in order to avoid the play-in tournament.

Lonzo Ball is, of course, still out for the Bulls, as is Justin Lewis. Alex Caruso is also listed as questionable and Javonte Green is listed as probable. For the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard is listed as probable, Nassir Little and Jusuf Nurkic are questionable and Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons and Justise Winslow are out.

The question of if DeMar DeRozan is playing tonight vs. the Blazers has yet to receive an answer. The Bulls will certainly hope that the All-Star is good to go.