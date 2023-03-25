Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Chicago Bulls head to sunny Southern California for a back-to-back on Sunday and Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. With the play-in race quickly heating up in the East, Billy Donovan’s squad needs every win they can get and that starts with having star players available. Thankfully, DeMar DeRozan is expected to play in both games in his hometown after missing Friday’s contest with quad soreness, as reported by KC Johnson.

DeRozan exited Wednesday’s blowout loss to the Philadelphia 76ers early with a quad strain and never returned. This is actually the same injury that cost him five games earlier this year as well, therefore it’s something to monitor as the regular season comes to a close.

Regardless, the Bulls forward is still balling out in 2022-23, posting averages of 25.1 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field. He’s a big reason Chicago still has a chance to earn a berth in the play-in. They’re currently in 10th and if the campaign ended today, would play the Toronto Raptors, who are in ninth.

The Bulls didn’t miss DeRozan a bit in a massive 124-96 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Friday, who were also sitting all of their stars with the play-in out of reach. Zach LaVine shouldered the offensive load, pouring in 33 points and dishing out eight dimes, while big man Nikola Vucevic scored 23 and grabbed 15 boards.

Aside from a poor four-point showing versus Philly before his departure, DeRozan has been in his bag lately. He posted 25+ points in five straight outings prior to Wednesday. Chicago will need him to be at his best in Los Angeles.